Lexington, Kentucky Summer Guide 2019: Fests, Music, Movies and More

Compiled by Kristina Rosen

Did someone say staycation?



Lexington may be a college town, but the city isn’t going to sleep for the summer. From live music to movie series and dozens of Fairs and Fests, Lexington has something for everyone, in every neighborhood.

SUMMER LIVE MUSIC SERIES



Live music in Lexington includes everything from jazz and big band to bluegrass and everything in between, nearly every night this summer. Whether you prefer to be in the heart of downtown or lounge lakeside on a patio, Lexington has you covered in almost every corner of the city. Nearly all the music is local and most of the live music programming is free.

BIG BAND & JAZZ

Summertime means the return of one of Big Band & Jazz, Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series. A full schedule of live music weekly at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

At Moondance Ampitheater

TUE JUN 4 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)

TUE JUN 11 Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders

TUE JUN 18 Lexington Concert Band

TUE JUN 25 Dave Shelton Quartet

At Ecton Park

TUES JUL 9 Lexington Concert Band

TUE JUL 16 Colonel’s Choice

TUE JUL 23 Osland/Dailey Jazztet

TUE JUL 30 Raleigh Dailey Quartet

TUE AUG 6 Jazzberry Jam

TUE AUG 13 Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers

GOSPEL ON THE GREEN IN WILMORE

On Friday evenings at 7 pm, some of the best gospel musicians in the region will perform in Wilmore. Check the Wilmore Facebook page for updates on artists and unforeseen weather circumstances.

FRI JUN 14 Proverbs 31

FRI JUN 28 The Diggles Family

FRI JUL 12 TBA

FRI JUL 26 TBA

FRI AUG 9 TBA

FRI AUG 23 TBA

LIVE MUSIC AT THE KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

The Kentucky Horse Park is hosting live music every Monday in June & July from 5pm to 8 pm.

MON JUN 3 Jen & Chris Shouse

MON JUN 10 Wyler Dykeman

MON JUN 17 Clark Cain

MON JUN 24 Jen Tackett

MON JUL 1 Kayla Smith

MON JUL 8 Owen Reynolds

MON JUL 15 Kevin Dalton

MON JUL 22 Grits & Soul

MON JUL 29 Lace Rogers

LAKESIDE LIVE AT LEXINGTON GREEN

Do you prefer your live music with a view, accompanied by a cool refreshing mist blowing in from the nearby pond? Head to Lexington Green for another summer of free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening from 7 pm to 10 pm.

SAT JUN 1 Frontier

FRI JUN 7 Honeychild

SAT JUN 8 Encore

FRI JUN 14 The Fever

SAT JUN 15 Sammy’s Left Eye

FRI JUN 21 64 West

SAT JUN 22 Ben Lacy

FRI JUN 28 Radio 80

SAT JUN 29 Paul Childers

FRI JUL 5 Superfecta

SAT JUL 6 Jordan English

FRI JUL 12 Five Below

SAT JUL 13 Conch Republic

FRI JUL 19 Tee Dee Young

SAT JUL 20 Boogie G & the Titanics

FRI JUL 26 Lakeside Acoustic Jam

SAT JUL 27 Mikele Buck Band

FRI AUG 2 Matt Smith

SAT AUG 3 Kenny Owens + Group Therapy

FRI AUG 9 Lakeside Acoustic Jam

SAT AUG 10 The DistraXions

FRI AUG 16 The Players Club

SAT AUG 17 The Johnson Brothers

FRI AUG 23 Vanguard

SAT AUG 24 Boogie G & the Titanics

FRI AUG 30 Tyler Halsey

SAT AUG 31 Andrea + The Guys

FRI SEP 6 Andy Shaw Band

SAT SEP 7 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

FRI SEP 13 Grayson Jenkins

SAT SEP 14 Soupbone

FRI SEP 20 Lakeside Acoustic Jam

SAT SEP 21 Blue State Chamber Band

FRI SEP 27 Hi-5

SAT SEP 28 Nightflyer

SOUTHLAND JAMBOREE AT MOONDANCE AMPHITHEATER

It’s called the Southland Jamboree, but it happens to be in the Beaumont Center’s MoonDance Amphitheatre. And it’s still the some of the best Bluegrass in the area, every Thursday at 7 pm.

THU JUN 6 Kentucky Wild Horse

THU JUN 13 Cane Run Bluegrass

THU JUN 20 Uptown Blue

THU JUN 27 Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

THU JUL 4 Chris & Jenn Shouse

THU JUL 11 Newtown

THU JUL 18 Custom Made Bluegrass

THU JUL 25 The Price Sisters

THU AUG 1 Ida Clare

THU AUG 8 Blue Eagle Band

THU AUG 15 The Local Honeys

THU AUG 22 TBD

THU AUG 29 Laurel River Line

SUMMER ON THE GREEN AT THE SUMMIT

Cheers to another summer of live acoustic music, lite bites and cocktails at The Summit every Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

FRI JUN 21 Will Doty

FRI JUN 28 Otto

FRI JUL 5 Nicholas Penn

FRI JUL 19 John Ferguson

SUMMER NIGHTS IN SUBURBIA AT MOONDANCE AMPHITHEATRE

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

FRI JUN 7 Otto & People Planet

FRI JUN 14 Boogie G & the Titanics

FRI JUN 21 C the Beat

FRI JUN 28 Coralee & the Townies

FRI JUL 5 The Bedford Band

FRI JUL 12 Bear Medicine

FRI JUL 19 Rebel Without a Cause

FRI JUL 26 NVRMND

FRI AUG 2 Honeychild

FRI AUG 9 Magnolia Boulevard

FRI AUG 16 Baja Yetis

FRI AUG 23 Other Brothers

FRI AUG 30 Pink Floyd Tribute Band

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT CHEAPSIDE PAVILION

Live from Lexington, Thursday Night Live is back for another season of live music performances at Cheapside Pavilion on every Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

THU JUNE 6 Lauren Mink Band

THU JUNE 13 Headline Night TBA

THU JUNE 20 Boogie G & the Titanics

THU JUNE 27 Hi-5

THU JUL 11 Tony and the Tan Lines

THU JUL 18 Tim Talbert Project

THU JUL 25 The Johnson Brothers

THU AUG 1 64 West

THU AUG 8 The Johnson Brothers perform The Beatles “White Album”

THU AUG 15 Rebel Without A Cause

THU AUG 22 Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

THU AUG 29 The Twiggenburys

THU SEP 5 Mercy Men

THU SEP 12 The Swells

THU SEP 19 Ward Haydon & The Outliers

THU SEP 26 Kimberly Carter & Carrying On

THU OCT 3 Chung Yen Band

THU OCT 10 TBA

TROUBADOUR CONCERTS AT THE CASTLE

This summer the Kentucky Castle is launching a series of concerts that celebrate renown Bluegrass and American artists on select Thursdays at 7:30 pm.

THU JUN 13 EXILE: Pennington, Taylor & LeMaire

THU JUL 11 The Grascals

THU JUL 25 Leroy Troy and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band

THU AUG 15 The Farm Hands

THU AUG 29 Alison Brown Quartet

THU SEP 19 Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

THU OCT 3 Travelin’ McCourys

THU OCT 17 Over the Rhine

THU OCT 24 Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

Do you love movies, but could use a break from the typical blockbuster lines at the multiplex? Lexington has a summer film series that will scratch nearly any cinematic itch. From Hollywood classics to Marvel Movie marathons, the options are delightful, and there’s something for every age group — from toddlers to teens to the baby boomers who own everything.

THE CULT FILM SERIES

Shows will be at The Farish Theater at the Lexington Central Public Library (downtown) at 7pm on the first Tuesday of each month starting in July and running through October.

TUES JUL 2Gargoyles

TUES AUG 6 Sorry To Bother You

TUES SEP 3 Willard

TUES OCT 1 In Like Flint

FRIDAY FLICKS AT JACOBSON PARK

Friday Flicks offers an evening of children’s games, a petting zoo, and a movie starting at 7 pm. Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. New this year, there will be a parking fee.

FRI JUN 7 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

FRI JUN 14 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

FRI JUN 21 Mary Poppins Returns

FRI JUN 28 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS AT THE KENTUCKY THEATER

All shows play at 1:30 and 7:15 pm.

WED JUN 5 Rear Window

WED JUN 12 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

WED JUN 19 The Wizard of Oz

WED JUN 26 Raiders of the Lost Ark

WED JUL 3 Fiddler on the Roof

WED JUL 10 Charade

WED JUL 17 Gone with the Wind

WED JUL 24 Kiss Me Deadly

WED JUL 31 Son of Frankenstein

WED AUG 7 The Goonies

WED AUG 14 Foreign Correspondent

WED AUG 21 The Hunchback of Notre Dame

WED AUG 28 Blade Runner: The Final Cut

WED SEP 4 The Big Lebowski

FOUNTAIN FILMS ON FRIDAYS

Bring a blanket or folding chairs and enjoy classic movies, both old and new, on an inflatable screen in Triangle Park. Admission is free and movies begin at dusk on select Fridays in July and August.

FARISH THEATER AT THE DOWNTOWN LIBRARY

SAT JUN 1 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

SUN JUN 2 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

TUE JUN 4 Holes, 1 pm

TUE JUN 4 Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 6:30 pm

WED JUN 5 Torch Song Trilogy, 6:30 pm

THU JUN 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 pm

SAT JUN 8 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

SUN JUN 9 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

TUE JUN 11 Ratatouille, 1 pm

TUE JUN 11 But I’m a Cheerleader, 6:30 pm

WED JUN 12 Pariah, 6:30 pm

THU JUN 13 Monster House, 1 pm

SUN JUN 16 Jenkin’s Choice Film Screening and Filmmaking Seminar, 3 pm

TUE JUN 18 Hotel Transylvania 3, 1pm

TUE JUN 18 The Birdcage, 6:30 pm

WED JUN 19 My Beautiful Laundrette, 6:30 pm

THU JUN 20 Filmslang, 7 pm

TUE JUN 25 Smallfoot, 1 pm

TUE JUN 25 Rent, 6:30 pm

WED JUN 26 Victor Victoria, 6:30 pm

THU JUN 27 The Good Dinosaur, 1 pm

TUE JUL 2 Up, 1 pm

SAT JUL 6 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

TUE JUL 9 Kubo and the Two Strings, 1 pm

THU JUL 11 Incredibles 2, 1 pm

TUE JUL 16 Rango, 1 pm

THU JUL 18 Bolt, 1 pm

THU JUL 18 Filmslang, 7 pm

FRI JUL 19 Retro Double Feature, 12 pm

SUN JUL 21 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

TUE JUL 23 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 1 pm

THU JUL 25 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, 1 pm

SAT JUL 27 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

SUN JUL 28 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am

TUE JUL 30 Lego Movie, 1 pm

THU AUG 1 Lego Movie 2, 1 pm

THU AUG 15 Filmslang, 7 pm

FAIRS AND FESTS

Nothing says it’s officially summertime in the Bluegrass like that first taste of funnelcake. There will be art… live music… and an assortment of food on sticks, all summer long. There are fairs, fests, and events every weekend.

SAT JUN 1 Southland Street Fair

SAT JUN 1 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Fair

THU JUN 6 Festival of the Bluegrass (thru June 9)

THU JUN 6 15th US68 400 Mile Yard Sale (Wilmore) (thru June 9)

SAT JUN 7 NoLi’s June Night Market

SUN JUN 8 Beer Cheese Festival (Winchester)

WED JUN 12 Playthink Movement and Flow Arts Festival (Berea) (thru June 16)

SAT JUN 15 Wine and Vine Festival (Nicholasville)

THU JUN 20 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)

SAT JUN 22 Water Lantern Festival

FRI JUL 5 July Pop-Up Night Market

FRI JUL 12 BreyerFest (thru July 14)

FRI JUL 12 Berea Craft Festival (thru July 14)

THU JUL 18 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)

FRI AUG 2 NoLi’s August Night Market

SAT AUG 10 Railbird (thru August 11), Keeneland

THU AUG 15 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)

SAT AUG 17 Woodland Art Fair

SUN AUG 18 Diamond Rings & Pretty Things Wedding Show

FRI AUG 23 Gardenside at Sunset

WED AUG 28 BHA Hospitality Games

FRI SEP 6 Festival of the Horse (Georgetown)

FRI SEP 6 NoLi September Night Market

SAT SEP 7 Waveland Art Fair

FRI SEP 13 Festival Latino de Lexington

RUN FOR IT

From fun strolls to intense triathlons, there’s no shortage of races this summer. Many of these runs offer the most scenic routes, benefit charity or conclude with donuts and bourbon.



SAT JUN 1 Run for the Horses 5K, 7:30 am, Kentucky Horse Park

SAT JUN 1 Run for the Nun, 8:30 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Fair

SAT JUN 8 Mutt Strut, 8 am, Keeneland

SAT JUN 8 North Lime Donut Dash 3K, 8:45 am, Wellington Park

FRI JUN 14 Survive the Night Triathlon, 5 pm, Kroger Field

FRI JUN 14 Stride into Summer 5K/10K, 6:15 pm, Frankfort

SAT JUN 15 Wild Hearts Fun Run Superhero 5K, 8 am, Keeneland

SUN JUN 16 Transy Splash ‘n’ Dash Series, 9 am, Shillito Pool

SAT JUN 22 Hundred Acre 5K, 8 am, Arboretum

SAT JUNE 29 RJ Corman 5K, 9 am, Wilmore

THU JUL 4 Bluegrass 10,000, 8 am, downtown Lexington

THU JUL 4 Great Buffalo Chase 5K Run, 8 am, Frankfort

FRI JUL 12 Distillery Dash Cross Country 5K/10K, 6:30 pm, Masterson Station Park

SAT JUL 13 Lexus of Lexington 5K, 8:30 am, Keeneland

SUN JUL 14 BreyerFest 5K, 8 am, Alltech Arena

FRI JUL 19 Sprint for Scoops 3K, 7 pm, Wellington Park

SAT AUG 10 A Midsummer Night’s Run, 6 pm, downtown Lexington

FRI AUG 30 Cabernet Center Cross Country 5K/10K, 6:30 pm, Talon Winery

SAT AUG 31 DV8K Life Changing Run, 8 am, Keeneland

SAT AUG 31 GRC Track and Cross Country Daniel Boone 5K, 8:30 am, Winchester

MON SEP 2 Ernie’s Bacon Run 15K & 5K, 8 am, Midway

SAT SEP 7 CASA Superhero Run, 9 am, Kentucky Horse Park

SAT SEP 7 Trails for Tails 5K, 8:30 am, Frankfort

SUN SEPT 8 Tri For Sight Triathlon/Duathlon, 7:45 am, Spindletop

SAT SEP 28 Fear the Beer Mile, 3 pm, Versailles

SAT SEP 28 KY History Half Marathon, 8 am, Frankfort

SAT OCT 5 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

SUN OCT 6 Raven 10K & Robin 5K, 10 am, Raven Run Sanctuary

SUN OCT 13 Run for the Girls, 2 pm, Frankfort

FRI OCT 18 Bourbon Chase, Kentucky Bourbon Trail

HOME AND GARDEN EVENTS

Channel the inner HGTV host inside of you this summer with the variety of home and garden events coming to Lexington.

SUN JUN 2 Kenwick Bungalow Tour

SAT JUN 8 Historic Homes Tour (Midway)

SUN JUN 9 Ashland Neighborhood Porch and Garden Tour

MON JUN 10 & TUES JUN 11 Flower Show Symposium (Berea)

FRI JUL 19-SUN JUL 21 BIA Grand Tour of Homes

FRI JUL 26-SUN JUL 28 BIA Grand Tour of Homes

SAT AUG 24 & SAT AUG 25 BIA Tour of Remodeled Homes

SAT SEP 14 Back to School Flower Show (Frankfort)

YOGA

Yoga outside? Yoga at The Castle? Take your pick or pick them all.

TUE JUN 4 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUN 5 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am

TUE JUN 11 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUN 12 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am

TUES JUN 18 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUN 19 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am

TUE JUN 25 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUN 26 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am

TUE JUL 2 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUL 3 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am

TUE JUL 9 Sunset Yoga in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

WED JUL 10 Yoga at the Apiary, 7 am

TUES JUL 16 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

TUES JUL 23 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm

TUES JUL 30 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm



The YMCA is offering Yoga in Triangle Park every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6 am from June 11 until August 31. Classes are open to the community, bring a mat. If bad weather, classes will be held at the High Street YMCA.

EAT AND DRINK

As everyone in the country now knows (especially after the last season of Top Chef), Lexington can hold its own with cities twice its size for destination dining.

THU JUN 6 Woodford Reserve Celebrates the Kentucky Derby

FRI JUN 7 Tacos N Tequila, Limestone Hall

SAT JUN 8 Tacos and Margs Bar Crawl, Centro

TUE JUN 11 Winchell’s Annual Lobster Boil

SAT JUN 15 The Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest, Nicholasville

THU JUN 20 Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series

SAT JUN 22 The Bourbon Academy at Woodford Reserve

SAT JUN 22 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ

THU JUL 11 Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series

THU JUL 25-SAT AUG 3 Lexington Restaurant Week

SAT AUG 3 Field To Table Dinner, Kentucky Castle

FRI AUG 16 Burgers, Bourbon & Beer, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions

SAT AUG 17 Cold Brew Coffee Festival, Cheapside

SAT AUG 17 Picnic with the Pops

FRI SEP 6 Lexington Fest of Ales

WED SEP 11 Jefferson Street Soiree

SUN SEP 14 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Ouita & Friends

