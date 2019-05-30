Lexington, Kentucky Summer Guide 2019: Fests, Music, Movies and More

Compiled by Kristina Rosen
Did someone say staycation?
Lexington may be a college town, but the city isn’t going to sleep for the summer. From live music to movie series and dozens of Fairs and Fests, Lexington has something for everyone, in every neighborhood.
SUMMER LIVE MUSIC SERIES
Live music in Lexington includes everything from jazz and big band to bluegrass and everything in between, nearly every night this summer. Whether you prefer to be in the heart of downtown or lounge lakeside on a patio, Lexington has you covered in almost every corner of the city. Nearly all the music is local and most of the live music programming is free.
BIG BAND & JAZZ
Summertime means the return of one of Big Band & Jazz, Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series. A full schedule of live music weekly at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
At Moondance Ampitheater
TUE JUN 4 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)
TUE JUN 11 Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders
TUE JUN 18 Lexington Concert Band
TUE JUN 25 Dave Shelton Quartet
At Ecton Park
TUES JUL 9 Lexington Concert Band
TUE JUL 16 Colonel’s Choice
TUE JUL 23 Osland/Dailey Jazztet
TUE JUL 30 Raleigh Dailey Quartet
TUE AUG 6 Jazzberry Jam
TUE AUG 13 Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers
GOSPEL ON THE GREEN IN WILMORE
On Friday evenings at 7 pm, some of the best gospel musicians in the region will perform in Wilmore. Check the Wilmore Facebook page for updates on artists and unforeseen weather circumstances.
FRI JUN 14 Proverbs 31
FRI JUN 28 The Diggles Family
FRI JUL 12 TBA
FRI JUL 26 TBA
FRI AUG 9 TBA
FRI AUG 23 TBA
LIVE MUSIC AT THE KENTUCKY HORSE PARK
The Kentucky Horse Park is hosting live music every Monday in June & July from 5pm to 8 pm.
MON JUN 3 Jen & Chris Shouse
MON JUN 10 Wyler Dykeman
MON JUN 17 Clark Cain
MON JUN 24 Jen Tackett
MON JUL 1 Kayla Smith
MON JUL 8 Owen Reynolds
MON JUL 15 Kevin Dalton
MON JUL 22 Grits & Soul
MON JUL 29 Lace Rogers
LAKESIDE LIVE AT LEXINGTON GREEN
Do you prefer your live music with a view, accompanied by a cool refreshing mist blowing in from the nearby pond? Head to Lexington Green for another summer of free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening from 7 pm to 10 pm.
SAT JUN 1 Frontier
FRI JUN 7 Honeychild
SAT JUN 8 Encore
FRI JUN 14 The Fever
SAT JUN 15 Sammy’s Left Eye
FRI JUN 21 64 West
SAT JUN 22 Ben Lacy
FRI JUN 28 Radio 80
SAT JUN 29 Paul Childers
FRI JUL 5 Superfecta
SAT JUL 6 Jordan English
FRI JUL 12 Five Below
SAT JUL 13 Conch Republic
FRI JUL 19 Tee Dee Young
SAT JUL 20 Boogie G & the Titanics
FRI JUL 26 Lakeside Acoustic Jam
SAT JUL 27 Mikele Buck Band
FRI AUG 2 Matt Smith
SAT AUG 3 Kenny Owens + Group Therapy
FRI AUG 9 Lakeside Acoustic Jam
SAT AUG 10 The DistraXions
FRI AUG 16 The Players Club
SAT AUG 17 The Johnson Brothers
FRI AUG 23 Vanguard
SAT AUG 24 Boogie G & the Titanics
FRI AUG 30 Tyler Halsey
SAT AUG 31 Andrea + The Guys
FRI SEP 6 Andy Shaw Band
SAT SEP 7 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)
FRI SEP 13 Grayson Jenkins
SAT SEP 14 Soupbone
FRI SEP 20 Lakeside Acoustic Jam
SAT SEP 21 Blue State Chamber Band
FRI SEP 27 Hi-5
SAT SEP 28 Nightflyer
SOUTHLAND JAMBOREE AT MOONDANCE AMPHITHEATER
It’s called the Southland Jamboree, but it happens to be in the Beaumont Center’s MoonDance Amphitheatre. And it’s still the some of the best Bluegrass in the area, every Thursday at 7 pm.
THU JUN 6 Kentucky Wild Horse
THU JUN 13 Cane Run Bluegrass
THU JUN 20 Uptown Blue
THU JUN 27 Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
THU JUL 4 Chris & Jenn Shouse
THU JUL 11 Newtown
THU JUL 18 Custom Made Bluegrass
THU JUL 25 The Price Sisters
THU AUG 1 Ida Clare
THU AUG 8 Blue Eagle Band
THU AUG 15 The Local Honeys
THU AUG 22 TBD
THU AUG 29 Laurel River Line
SUMMER ON THE GREEN AT THE SUMMIT
Cheers to another summer of live acoustic music, lite bites and cocktails at The Summit every Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm.
FRI JUN 21 Will Doty
FRI JUN 28 Otto
FRI JUL 5 Nicholas Penn
FRI JUL 19 John Ferguson
SUMMER NIGHTS IN SUBURBIA AT MOONDANCE AMPHITHEATRE
Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.
FRI JUN 7 Otto & People Planet
FRI JUN 14 Boogie G & the Titanics
FRI JUN 21 C the Beat
FRI JUN 28 Coralee & the Townies
FRI JUL 5 The Bedford Band
FRI JUL 12 Bear Medicine
FRI JUL 19 Rebel Without a Cause
FRI JUL 26 NVRMND
FRI AUG 2 Honeychild
FRI AUG 9 Magnolia Boulevard
FRI AUG 16 Baja Yetis
FRI AUG 23 Other Brothers
FRI AUG 30 Pink Floyd Tribute Band
THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT CHEAPSIDE PAVILION
Live from Lexington, Thursday Night Live is back for another season of live music performances at Cheapside Pavilion on every Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm.
THU JUNE 6 Lauren Mink Band
THU JUNE 13 Headline Night TBA
THU JUNE 20 Boogie G & the Titanics
THU JUNE 27 Hi-5
THU JUL 11 Tony and the Tan Lines
THU JUL 18 Tim Talbert Project
THU JUL 25 The Johnson Brothers
THU AUG 1 64 West
THU AUG 8 The Johnson Brothers perform The Beatles “White Album”
THU AUG 15 Rebel Without A Cause
THU AUG 22 Kenny Owens & Group Therapy
THU AUG 29 The Twiggenburys
THU SEP 5 Mercy Men
THU SEP 12 The Swells
THU SEP 19 Ward Haydon & The Outliers
THU SEP 26 Kimberly Carter & Carrying On
THU OCT 3 Chung Yen Band
THU OCT 10 TBA
TROUBADOUR CONCERTS AT THE CASTLE
This summer the Kentucky Castle is launching a series of concerts that celebrate renown Bluegrass and American artists on select Thursdays at 7:30 pm.
THU JUN 13 EXILE: Pennington, Taylor & LeMaire
THU JUL 11 The Grascals
THU JUL 25 Leroy Troy and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band
THU AUG 15 The Farm Hands
THU AUG 29 Alison Brown Quartet
THU SEP 19 Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
THU OCT 3 Travelin’ McCourys
THU OCT 17 Over the Rhine
THU OCT 24 Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
SUMMER MOVIE SERIES
Do you love movies, but could use a break from the typical blockbuster lines at the multiplex? Lexington has a summer film series that will scratch nearly any cinematic itch. From Hollywood classics to Marvel Movie marathons, the options are delightful, and there’s something for every age group — from toddlers to teens to the baby boomers who own everything.
THE CULT FILM SERIES
Shows will be at The Farish Theater at the Lexington Central Public Library (downtown) at 7pm on the first Tuesday of each month starting in July and running through October.
TUES JUL 2Gargoyles
TUES AUG 6 Sorry To Bother You
TUES SEP 3 Willard
TUES OCT 1 In Like Flint
FRIDAY FLICKS AT JACOBSON PARK
Friday Flicks offers an evening of children’s games, a petting zoo, and a movie starting at 7 pm. Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. New this year, there will be a parking fee.
FRI JUN 7 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
FRI JUN 14 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
FRI JUN 21 Mary Poppins Returns
FRI JUN 28 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS AT THE KENTUCKY THEATER
All shows play at 1:30 and 7:15 pm.
WED JUN 5 Rear Window
WED JUN 12 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
WED JUN 19 The Wizard of Oz
WED JUN 26 Raiders of the Lost Ark
WED JUL 3 Fiddler on the Roof
WED JUL 10 Charade
WED JUL 17 Gone with the Wind
WED JUL 24 Kiss Me Deadly
WED JUL 31 Son of Frankenstein
WED AUG 7 The Goonies
WED AUG 14 Foreign Correspondent
WED AUG 21 The Hunchback of Notre Dame
WED AUG 28 Blade Runner: The Final Cut
WED SEP 4 The Big Lebowski
FOUNTAIN FILMS ON FRIDAYS
Bring a blanket or folding chairs and enjoy classic movies, both old and new, on an inflatable screen in Triangle Park. Admission is free and movies begin at dusk on select Fridays in July and August.
FARISH THEATER AT THE DOWNTOWN LIBRARY
SAT JUN 1 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
SUN JUN 2 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
TUE JUN 4 Holes, 1 pm
TUE JUN 4 Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 6:30 pm
WED JUN 5 Torch Song Trilogy, 6:30 pm
THU JUN 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 pm
SAT JUN 8 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
SUN JUN 9 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
TUE JUN 11 Ratatouille, 1 pm
TUE JUN 11 But I’m a Cheerleader, 6:30 pm
WED JUN 12 Pariah, 6:30 pm
THU JUN 13 Monster House, 1 pm
SUN JUN 16 Jenkin’s Choice Film Screening and Filmmaking Seminar, 3 pm
TUE JUN 18 Hotel Transylvania 3, 1pm
TUE JUN 18 The Birdcage, 6:30 pm
WED JUN 19 My Beautiful Laundrette, 6:30 pm
THU JUN 20 Filmslang, 7 pm
TUE JUN 25 Smallfoot, 1 pm
TUE JUN 25 Rent, 6:30 pm
WED JUN 26 Victor Victoria, 6:30 pm
THU JUN 27 The Good Dinosaur, 1 pm
TUE JUL 2 Up, 1 pm
SAT JUL 6 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
TUE JUL 9 Kubo and the Two Strings, 1 pm
THU JUL 11 Incredibles 2, 1 pm
TUE JUL 16 Rango, 1 pm
THU JUL 18 Bolt, 1 pm
THU JUL 18 Filmslang, 7 pm
FRI JUL 19 Retro Double Feature, 12 pm
SUN JUL 21 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
TUE JUL 23 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 1 pm
THU JUL 25 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, 1 pm
SAT JUL 27 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
SUN JUL 28 Marvel Movie Marathon, 9 am
TUE JUL 30 Lego Movie, 1 pm
THU AUG 1 Lego Movie 2, 1 pm
THU AUG 15 Filmslang, 7 pm
FAIRS AND FESTS
Nothing says it’s officially summertime in the Bluegrass like that first taste of funnelcake. There will be art… live music… and an assortment of food on sticks, all summer long. There are fairs, fests, and events every weekend.
SAT JUN 1 Southland Street Fair
SAT JUN 1 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Fair
THU JUN 6 Festival of the Bluegrass (thru June 9)
THU JUN 6 15th US68 400 Mile Yard Sale (Wilmore) (thru June 9)
SAT JUN 7 NoLi’s June Night Market
SUN JUN 8 Beer Cheese Festival (Winchester)
WED JUN 12 Playthink Movement and Flow Arts Festival (Berea) (thru June 16)
SAT JUN 15 Wine and Vine Festival (Nicholasville)
THU JUN 20 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)
SAT JUN 22 Water Lantern Festival
FRI JUL 5 July Pop-Up Night Market
FRI JUL 12 BreyerFest (thru July 14)
FRI JUL 12 Berea Craft Festival (thru July 14)
THU JUL 18 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)
FRI AUG 2 NoLi’s August Night Market
SAT AUG 10 Railbird (thru August 11), Keeneland
THU AUG 15 Third Thursday Night Market (Wilmore)
SAT AUG 17 Woodland Art Fair
SUN AUG 18 Diamond Rings & Pretty Things Wedding Show
FRI AUG 23 Gardenside at Sunset
WED AUG 28 BHA Hospitality Games
FRI SEP 6 Festival of the Horse (Georgetown)
FRI SEP 6 NoLi September Night Market
SAT SEP 7 Waveland Art Fair
FRI SEP 13 Festival Latino de Lexington
RUN FOR IT
From fun strolls to intense triathlons, there’s no shortage of races this summer. Many of these runs offer the most scenic routes, benefit charity or conclude with donuts and bourbon.
SAT JUN 1 Run for the Horses 5K, 7:30 am, Kentucky Horse Park
SAT JUN 1 Run for the Nun, 8:30 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Fair
SAT JUN 8 Mutt Strut, 8 am, Keeneland
SAT JUN 8 North Lime Donut Dash 3K, 8:45 am, Wellington Park
FRI JUN 14 Survive the Night Triathlon, 5 pm, Kroger Field
FRI JUN 14 Stride into Summer 5K/10K, 6:15 pm, Frankfort
SAT JUN 15 Wild Hearts Fun Run Superhero 5K, 8 am, Keeneland
SUN JUN 16 Transy Splash ‘n’ Dash Series, 9 am, Shillito Pool
SAT JUN 22 Hundred Acre 5K, 8 am, Arboretum
SAT JUNE 29 RJ Corman 5K, 9 am, Wilmore
THU JUL 4 Bluegrass 10,000, 8 am, downtown Lexington
THU JUL 4 Great Buffalo Chase 5K Run, 8 am, Frankfort
FRI JUL 12 Distillery Dash Cross Country 5K/10K, 6:30 pm, Masterson Station Park
SAT JUL 13 Lexus of Lexington 5K, 8:30 am, Keeneland
SUN JUL 14 BreyerFest 5K, 8 am, Alltech Arena
FRI JUL 19 Sprint for Scoops 3K, 7 pm, Wellington Park
SAT AUG 10 A Midsummer Night’s Run, 6 pm, downtown Lexington
FRI AUG 30 Cabernet Center Cross Country 5K/10K, 6:30 pm, Talon Winery
SAT AUG 31 DV8K Life Changing Run, 8 am, Keeneland
SAT AUG 31 GRC Track and Cross Country Daniel Boone 5K, 8:30 am, Winchester
MON SEP 2 Ernie’s Bacon Run 15K & 5K, 8 am, Midway
SAT SEP 7 CASA Superhero Run, 9 am, Kentucky Horse Park
SAT SEP 7 Trails for Tails 5K, 8:30 am, Frankfort
SUN SEPT 8 Tri For Sight Triathlon/Duathlon, 7:45 am, Spindletop
SAT SEP 28 Fear the Beer Mile, 3 pm, Versailles
SAT SEP 28 KY History Half Marathon, 8 am, Frankfort
SAT OCT 5 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
SUN OCT 6 Raven 10K & Robin 5K, 10 am, Raven Run Sanctuary
SUN OCT 13 Run for the Girls, 2 pm, Frankfort
FRI OCT 18 Bourbon Chase, Kentucky Bourbon Trail
HOME AND GARDEN EVENTS
Channel the inner HGTV host inside of you this summer with the variety of home and garden events coming to Lexington.
SUN JUN 2 Kenwick Bungalow Tour
SAT JUN 8 Historic Homes Tour (Midway)
SUN JUN 9 Ashland Neighborhood Porch and Garden Tour
MON JUN 10 & TUES JUN 11 Flower Show Symposium (Berea)
FRI JUL 19-SUN JUL 21 BIA Grand Tour of Homes
FRI JUL 26-SUN JUL 28 BIA Grand Tour of Homes
SAT AUG 24 & SAT AUG 25 BIA Tour of Remodeled Homes
SAT SEP 14 Back to School Flower Show (Frankfort)
YOGA
Yoga outside? Yoga at The Castle? Take your pick or pick them all.
TUE JUN 4 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUN 5 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am
TUE JUN 11 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUN 12 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am
TUES JUN 18 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUN 19 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am
TUE JUN 25 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUN 26 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am
TUE JUL 2 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUL 3 Yoga at the Apiary, 7am
TUE JUL 9 Sunset Yoga in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
WED JUL 10 Yoga at the Apiary, 7 am
TUES JUL 16 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
TUES JUL 23 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
TUES JUL 30 Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle, 7:30 pm
The YMCA is offering Yoga in Triangle Park every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6 am from June 11 until August 31. Classes are open to the community, bring a mat. If bad weather, classes will be held at the High Street YMCA.
EAT AND DRINK
As everyone in the country now knows (especially after the last season of Top Chef), Lexington can hold its own with cities twice its size for destination dining.
THU JUN 6 Woodford Reserve Celebrates the Kentucky Derby
FRI JUN 7 Tacos N Tequila, Limestone Hall
SAT JUN 8 Tacos and Margs Bar Crawl, Centro
TUE JUN 11 Winchell’s Annual Lobster Boil
SAT JUN 15 The Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest, Nicholasville
THU JUN 20 Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series
SAT JUN 22 The Bourbon Academy at Woodford Reserve
SAT JUN 22 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ
THU JUL 11 Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series
THU JUL 25-SAT AUG 3 Lexington Restaurant Week
SAT AUG 3 Field To Table Dinner, Kentucky Castle
FRI AUG 16 Burgers, Bourbon & Beer, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions
SAT AUG 17 Cold Brew Coffee Festival, Cheapside
SAT AUG 17 Picnic with the Pops
FRI SEP 6 Lexington Fest of Ales
WED SEP 11 Jefferson Street Soiree
SUN SEP 14 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Ouita & Friends
This article also appears on pages 6 through 9 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
