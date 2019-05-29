Lexington Home and Garden News – June 2019

NEWS

The Down to Earth Garden Club hosted their annual plant sale and fundraiser in May at Woodland Christian.

Lexington Recycling Center has announced that they have suspended paper recycling. You may still recycle corrugated cardboard — like your Amazon boxes — in your Rosie recycling bin. ( This change goes into effect immediately and there’s no clear date as to when it will again take paper products.)

EVENTS

Sunday June 2

The Kenwick Neighborhood Association hosts the 2019 Kenwick Bungalow Tour on Sunday, June 2 from 1 pm until 5 p.m. Eight homes and gardens will be stops on the tour.

Friday June 7

The 2nd annual Garden Gala at Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa is Friday, June 7 at 6:30 pm. The evening showcases edible flowers, local produce, and some of your favorite chefs.

Saturday June 8

The Midway Woman’s Club is giving visitors an intimate look into interesting homes in the Bluegrass during its 2nd annual Historic Homes Tour on Saturday, June 8 from 10 am to 4 pm. (Midway, KY)

Sunday June 9

Waveland hosts the Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Club Bench Dedication on Sunday, June 9 at 2 pm. This dedication celebrates the book Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver. Artist is Michelle Armstrong.

The Ashland Neighborhood Association hosts a self-guided tour of the neighborhood’s porches and gardens on June 9 from 1 to 4 pm. Tickets, maps, and water for the self-guided tour will be available at the intersection on Slashes Road and McDowell Road. Food and refreshments from Rise Up Pizza and Kona Ice will be available.

Thursday June 13

Lexington Public Library hosts a DIY Seed Bombs class where you can create your own nuggets of clay, compost, and seeds that will turn your outdoor space into a flowering wonderland. Northside Library, June 13 at 6 pm. Eastside Library, June 13 at 6:30 pm.

This article also appears on page 17 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

