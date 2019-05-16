LEGO Convention coming to Lexington 2019

Lexington is hosting its very first LEGO Convention in 2019. What are the exact dates? What can attendees expect? Where is the convention going to be held?

BrickUniverse LEGO is bring a convention for any age and anybody who loves the world of LEGOs on July 27 through July 28 at the Lexington Convention Center. There will be Building Zones set up for attendees to build their own city, people, or whatever it is they can imagine.

Chicago-based LEGO artist, Rocco Buttliere, will also be in attendance. He plans to bring over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Westminster Palace, and more.

Professional LEGO artist, Jonathan Lopes, plans to attend the Lexington convention all weekend long and will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays. One of the displays will include an 8 ft high LEGO model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

The organizers are trying to make the Lexington convention the best they have ever put on, so they expect tickets to sell out quickly. Click here to purchase your tickets today.

Other than world famous LEGO builders, there are also other attractions for the attendees.

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to build with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through

building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR

WARS themed bricks

WARS themed bricks The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build

with

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889