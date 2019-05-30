June 2019 Pet Events

EVENTS

Saturday June 1

Southern States Co-Op hosts a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 1 from 9 am until 12:30 pm. All pets must be on a leash and limited quantity.

Pet Appreciation Week is June 1 through June 7.

Saturday June 8

The Lexington Humane Society hosts their annual Mutt Strutt at Keeneland on Saturday, June 8 at 8 am.

Join the Lexington Pit Crew for a meet and greet event at Hollywood Feed with adoptable dogs on Saturday, June 8 at 11 am.

Sunday June 9

Feeders Supply on Southland Drive hosts an adoption event with the Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption on Sunday, June 9 at 11 am.

Assistance Dogs of the Bluegrass hosts an 8 week puppy kindergarten class at Masterson Station Park starting on Sunday, June 9 at 2 pm.

Saturday June 29

Join the Pet Valu in Chevy Chase for an adoption event with the Lexington Pit Crew on Saturday, June 29 at 11 am.

Sunday June 30

Learn the ins and outs of how to keep your furry family member safe and how to handle an emergency situation with Pet Wants Lex. This Pet First Aid/CPR Class is on Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 am.

Come bring your dog out for a nice bath and help raise funds for Basset Rescue of Kentuckiana at Pet Wants Lex on Sunday, June 30 at 1 pm.

Saturday July 13

The third annual Summer Gala, benefiting Woodford Humane Society, is on July 13 at Keeneland. Tickets are available June 1 through July 7. Passed hors d’oeuvres reception, catered dinner, full bar, live and silent auctions, and exciting raffles – all in support of the animals who rely on Woodford Humane for a safe and healthy temporary home.





This article also appears on page 16 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

