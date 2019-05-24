Former Lexington council member Tom Blues has died

Thomas “Tom” Blues died last Thursday, May 23 at the age of 82. Blues was a former Lexington Fayette Urban-County council member and retired University of Kentucky professor.



His visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 5-7 pm at Milward-Southland. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 1st at 10 am at Lexington Cemetery. Suggested memorial contributions are God’s Pantry and The Nature Conservancy.



Born and raised in Detroit, Blues studied at the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa before joining the University of Kentucky English Department as a faculty member from 1965 to 1998. He served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council as Lexington’s second district representative from 2007-2012.



Blues is the son of Mabel B. and Ashmore Blues. He was preceded in death by one of his sons, Jonathan D. Blues, and survived by another; Andrew T. Blues of Lexington. He’s also survived by a sister, Joanne C. Blues of Niceville, Fla., and a former wife, Kay Blues.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889