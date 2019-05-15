Bluegrass Care Navigators breaks ground on new Headquarters location

Bluegrass Care Navigators is one of the largest nonprofit hospice providers in the nation and is moving it’s headquarters location in Lexington. Where is the new building? When will it be open?

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE

The organization will still continue to operate in Lexington, KY, but will move to a five-acre campus on Harrodsburg Road near St. Joseph Hospital. The Lexington office serves as a statewide headquarters which supports five regional offices and over 550 employees in the Northern, Central, and Eastern parts of Kentucky.

“As a registered nurse, I know how important it is to have quality hospice care,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “With this new facility, Bluegrass Care Navigators will be able to meet the needs of Kentucky families for many years to come.”

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE

The organization was founded in 1978 operating out of a house on Nicholasville Road by volunteers and donors. They have supported over 100,000 families in Kentucky with either end-of-life care or palliative care services for 41 years. The organization still remains dedicated to their hospice care, but are now reaching out to provide a wide range of services to support those who are facing chronic and serious illness.

“Bluegrass Care Navigators has built a reputation for providing comforting care at the right time to the seriously ill in our community. We want to keep helping those who need care and services in their homes,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “Our goal is to keep growing – and keep innovating. With this new headquarters, we will be well-positioned to provide more of the care our community has come to know and expect.”

After the ceremony, guests were invited into a small part of the building to see the size of the new headquarters. Markers were provided so people can write well wishes or their names on the walls.

The new headquarters will include many improvements including a dedicated bereavement center for grief care, clinical training areas, and a multipurpose outdoor venue.

The new headquarters is projected to be open in March 2020.

