Who Won Season 16 of Top Chef Kentucky

Season 16 of Bravo’s Top Chef shot the majority of its episodes in Kentucky at places like Louisville, Lexington, Lake Cumberland, and Makers Mark. Who won? What do they win?

SPOILER!

The much anticipated season finale of Top Chef Kentucky has aired and a new chef has been crowned winner.

Southern girl Kelsey Barnard Clark from Dothan, AL has won Season 16 of Top Chef. Kelsey, Eric, and Kentucky native Sara had an epic showdown in the MGM Grand in Macau, China. As the winner, Kelsey will receive $125,000 furnished S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a feature in FOOD & WINE magazine, and an appearance at the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. She will also win a $50,000 prizing package from Williams-Sonoma and a headlining slot on the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley.

Not only was she crowned winner, she also won the title of “Fan Favorite”. For that title she will receive an additional $10,000 furnished by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.

The season finale was down to three contests as they were tasked with a four-course meal, but only two contestants got to showcase their full menu. Eric Adjepong was knocked off in the first round.

The chefs cooked for host Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Graham Elliot, and Nilou Motamed. There was an internationally star-studded table of diners that included Deputy Editor of FOOD & WINE Magazine Melanie Hansche, acclaimed chefs Mitsuharu Tsumura, Alexander Smalls, Dan Hong, May Chow, and Alvin Leung.

Kelsey wowed the judges and diners with her Asian fusion meal with a hint of southern style to win it all.

Kelsey was born and raised in Dothan, Alabama and considers herself a “Gulf Southerner”. She started in the food industry as a middle school student that had a baking obsession. She catered her first wedding at the age of 15. Her most impressionable memories were made at the beach catching, gutting, and eating fresh fish with her large family.

At 20 years old Kelsey decided college wasn’t a great fit for her, so she left to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. While in New York, she was able to fine-tune her skills and learned the art of elevated food by working under Gavin Kaysen at Cafe Boulund. Her dishes are inspired by southern classics with her French techniques.

Kelsey runs her own restaurant and catering company, KBC, in Alabama with her husband, baby Monroe, and dogs.

