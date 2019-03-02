Where to go for Ash Wednesday Services 2019 in Lexington

When is Ash Wednesday? Which churches are having Ash Wednesday service? What time are those services? Below is a list of samplings of where to go for Ash Wednesday in Lexington, KY.

Ash Wednesday is March 6.

BEAUMONT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1070 Lane Allen Road, has service at 7 pm.

EMBRACE CHURCH 1015 N Limestone, service at 6:30 pm.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road, has services at noon and at 7:30 pm.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 171 Market Street, has service at 12:05 pm and 7 pm.

GOOD SHEPHERD (THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD) 533 E Main Street, has services at 7:30 am, 3:30 pm, and 7 pm.

MARY, QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH at 601 Hill N Dale Drive, has services at 6:30 am, 8:15 am, 10 am, noon, 6 pm, and 7:30 pm (Spanish).

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way, has services at 6:30 am and 7 pm.

SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 460 E Main Street, has a service at 7 pm.

PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN CHURCH 101 Providence Way, has service at 6:30 pm.

SOUTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2356 Harrodsburg Road, has drop-in communion from 7 am until noon and service at 6:30 pm.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S CHAPEL at 472 Rose Street, has service at noon and 5:30 pm.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH 516 Pasadena Drive, has services at 7 pm.

