Where to Eat, What to do for Mardi Gras 2019 in Lexington, KY

When is Mardi Gras? When are places celebrating? Where to eat and what to do for Mardi Gras? Here is a sampling of what’s happening for Mardi Gras in Lexington, KY.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Where to eat for Mardi Gras?

Bayou Bluegrass Catering hosts their annual Mardi Gras celebration at Copper Roux on Fat Friday, March 1 at 5 pm and Fat Tuesday, March 5 at 11 am. Dinner will feature authentic Cajun-style cuisine. Call for seating times and availability.

On Fat Tuesday Blue Stallion Brewing is celebrating with the return of their Hot Peppered Helles and the Gastro Gnomes crawfish boil reunion. Dad’s Favorites will have specials all day.

Bourbon ‘n Toulouse on Euclid will open at 11 am for Mardi Gras and will have alligator étouffée, King Cake, and the crawfish boil starts at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 5.

The Buddha Lounge has a crawfish boil extravaganza with shrimp étouffée, jambalaya, gulf oysters on the half shell, and New Orleans themed cocktails. Tuesday, March 5 at 4 pm.

Creaux hosts a Mardi Gras party from 6 pm until 11 pm on Tuesday, March 5. A night filled with brass bands, jazz, a costume contest, and beads. They will be serving gumbo and king cake all night, along with happy hour prices on drinks.

Gumbo Ya Ya will open at 11 am on Mardi Gras and will feature varieties of étouffée like shrimp or crawfish on Tuesday, March 5. King cake will be available all day and the lucky person who finds the baby in their slice will receive a meal or t-shirt. The t-shirt’s being made will be dedicated in the memory of a former employee.

Oscar Diggs celebrates a week of Creole inspired food including a shrimp Po Boy, Crawfish Étouffée, Cajun Salmon Pasta and a classic King Cake for dessert. March 5 thru March 9

Proud Mary BBQ is celebrating Mardi Gras with a buffet, boiled crawfish, music from Shades of Grass and a Mardi Gras “King and Queen” contest. The party is on Tuesday, March 5 at 3 pm.

Ramsey’s flies in crawfish from New Orleans and also serves seafood gumbo, red beans and rice, and king cake. Celebration at all 4 Ramsey’s location.

Mardi Gras A-Geaux-Geaux at Rock House Brewing is on Saturday, March 2 at 6 pm. They have partnered with JGumbosLex for cajun and creole style food. There are beads, king cake, masks, and prizes involved and The Swells are the entertainment for the night. Tickets are on sale now.

Soundbar hosts a Mardi Gras Masquerade Party on Saturday, March 2 starting at 10 pm. Their Fat Tuesday celebration is Game Night, so the N64, Nintendo WII, ping pong table, and giant Jenga will be set up, and you can enjoy Hurricanes and other drink specials all night along with the UK game.

Tiki Java on W Third offers a crawfish boil, hurricanes, and abita beer on Tuesday, March 5. They are also doing a Cajun Cook-off Potluck and ask patrons to bring their best Gumbo, Jambalaya, or étouffée.

West Sixth Brewing and Smithtown Seafood are having a Mardi Gras celebration all day long starting at 11 am on March 5. Smithtown has an a la carte menu all day with gumbo, crawfish étouffée, barbecued shrimp, and oysters.

Winchell’s on Southland will serve crawfish étouffée, fried okra and crawfish tails, seafood jambalaya, sausage and chicken gumbo, Cajun red beans and rice with either blackened chicken or catfish, king cake, and drink specials all day. Opens at 11 am.

What to do on Mardi Gras?

The Chevy Chase Inn is opening at 11 am for patrons to sit and eat from Bourbon N’ Toulouse. In the evening there will be hurricanes, brews from Abita Brewing Company, and The Tallboys will perform.

Christ Church Cathedral hosts a Mardi Gras masquerade on Friday, March 1 at 6 pm. There is a silent auction along with great food. Taking reservations now.

The annual Mardi Gras Gala at Hilton Lexington Downtown is Saturday, March 2 at 6 pm. There is an online silent auction along with dinner, dancing, and cocktails. Tickets are on sale now.

Join John’s Run/Walk Shop for an evening run at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 5. Then head over to Bourbon N’ Toulouse for the final celebration (see above for restaurant).

Offerings Community of Lexington First United Methodist Church as they serve copious amounts of pancakes while playing board-games and enjoying fellowship. Festivities are Tuesday, March 5 at 6 pm.

Close out the time of Carnival (Ordinary Time) with friends and family and enter into the Season of Lent with Pax Christi Catholic Church. Join the church on Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 pm.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington hosts the Blue Crawdads Play the SisterSound Mardi Gras Masquerade on Saturday, March 2 at 6:30 pm.

Where to get a King Cake made?

Sunrise Bakery are making King Cake’s for order between March 2 and March 5.

Magee’s Bakery will make King Cake’s for your Mardi Gras party. Just be sure to place the order a few days prior to your date.

Whole Foods has King Cake’s available for purchase.



