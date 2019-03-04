When do the Clocks Change for Daylight Savings Time 2019

SPRING IS ALMOST HERE!

Which means it’s time to wind that clock back an hour. So, when does Daylight Savings Time begin in 2019?

With winter officially over and nightfall starting to come a little later each night, many of you are asking “when do I set my clock forward this year?”

Daylight Savings Time 2019 begins on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, March 10, remember to set your clocks forward one hour! (Spring forward, fall back.)

