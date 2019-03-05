What to do for St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in Lexington

What day does the holiday fall on? Who is having celebrations? Places to go, celebrate, and eat on St. Patrick’s Day in Lexington, KY 2019.

St. Patrick’s Day 2019 falls on Sunday, March 17.

What to do for St. Patrick’s Day?

The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is on Saturday, March 16 starting at 8 am. The day starts with the 13th Annual Shamrock Shuffle that benefits Lexington Habitat for Humanity followed by the parade which will all take place downtown. At 10:45 am, the “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse kicks off the festival. The parade begins at 1 pm, rain or shine.

On March 9 RaceRise hosts the inaugural Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 miler & 5K at 8:30 am in Versailles, KY. Partial proceeds benefit the Foster Care Council of LexKy and the Woodford Humane Society.

Where to eat for St. Patrick’s Day?

Drink specials and Forage Food Truck at Break Room at Pepper on Sunday, March 17 starting at noon.

St. Patrick’s Day Feast at Cathedral of Christ the King on Sunday, March 17 at 12:30 pm. Enjoy favorite Irish foods, dancing by the Lexington Irish Dancers, music, history, and more.

Celebrate the holiday at Country Boy Brewing at their Lexington location on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Beer specials all day long on both days and the SEC tournament.

Have a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Hopcat starting on Friday, March 15. Special foods and drinks for this holiday weekend. Events start at 11 am on Friday.

Enjoy a family oriented St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Lexington Public Library: Central Location on Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm. There is Irish-themed crafts, activities, and music.

Lynagh’s will have live music and futbol on for St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17 at 10 am.

Whether you’re running in the Shamrock Shuffle or headed to the parade, The Mane on Main is having their annual Top O’ The Morning Brunch on Saturday, March 16 starting at 10:30 am. Fun Irish-Themed foods and drinks for a few hours.

The band Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones are kicking off the holiday weekend at McCarthy’s Irish Bar on Friday, March 15 at 8 pm.

Mirror Twin Brewing on National Ave is hosting their 3rd Annual St. Paddy’s Day Party on March 16 at 11:30 am. There will be drinks, music, food, and kid-friendly activities.

Oscar Diggs is opening at 9 am to celebrate the fun holiday on Saturday, March 16. Enjoy drink and food specials.

Slainte Public House in Georgetown, KY is hosting their 3rd Annual Kegs & Eggs Irish Breakfast on March 16, catered by Minton’s. There will be three seating’s: 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am.

The new Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day Bash on Sunday, March 17 at 11 am. There will be green eggs and ham, drink specials, games, and more.

Tin Roof is serving green beer all day and having a watch party for the SEC Championship game on Sunday, March 17 starting at 1 pm. Brunch until 4 pm.

March 16, join Whiskey Bear for a comparative tasting of premium Irish Whiskies and Kentucky Bourbons. Led by industry expert, Tim Knittel of Distilled Living, for a unique tasting experience. Starts at 3:30 pm.

some events require tickets or registration

