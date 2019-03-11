What Lexington Pet Shop Owner won an Award for Excellence

The winner won the President’s Award of Excellence. What Lexington owner won this award? What pet shop does he/she own? Where is it located?

Pet Wants is a specially-crafted, private label pet food that uses formulas made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients that are enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet. Pet Wants Lexington offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax, and more.

Pet Wants has just announced that Melissa Mautz has won the the Pet Wants President’s Award of Excellence. This award recognizes a Pet Wants owner who has gone above and beyond to grow their business and supporting the Pet Wants brand.

“Melissa was one of the first Pet Wants franchisees and she has become a mentor and a sounding board for many owners in the Pet Wants family. She continues to grow her business every month and is aiming to open a second location in 2019. Melissa goes about her business quietly, but if you ever need anything, she is right there to help. Melissa is a positive validator in our system and I’m proud to be able to recognize her with the Pet Wants President’s Award of Excellence,” Pet Wants President Scott Hoots said.

Melissa Mautz’s business is in the Chevy Chase area and just celebrated it’s five year anniversary this past January.

“I am honored to be recognized with the President’s Award of Excellence. Pet Wants is a brand that I believe in, and it’s a pleasure to spread my knowledge concerning pet food and products to the Lexington area concerning their pets’ nutritional health. As more and more stores continue to open around me, I encourage working together and helping each other grow. I look forward to continuing our store knowledge with nutritional advances and holistic options,” Mautz said.

The award was presented to Mautz on February 19, 2019 at their Pet Wants Nationals Conference.

