The Kentucky Crafted Market 2019

The day was filled with St. Patrick’s Day festivities in downtown Lexington, but not everywhere. What is the Kentucky Crafted Market? Who was there? Where was it held?

The Kentucky Crafted Market was held at the Alltech Arena in the Kentucky Horse Park on March 16. There were many booths set up with local and non-local artists. Lines full of people went out the door to get in and see what the artists had in store.

It was a fun atmosphere because there were quite a few people shopping and the artwork there was made with care and passion. Local artistry is a fun thing to participate in and support.

Vendors were not just throughout Kentucky, but some were from Alabama, Tennessee, or Ohio.

There were booths set up all around the arena and also in the large conference room. Many of the booths housed baskets, woodworkers, clothes, paintings, and more that were all handmade. Different styles of similar items for all types of styles and tastes.

Members of Kentucky Proud were there sampling some of their tasty spreads.

