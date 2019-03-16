St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2019 downtown Lexington

St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, but not after an Irish-themed parade to celebrate the holiday. When was the parade? Where was it held? What kind of floats were involved?



The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held on Saturday, March 16 in downtown Lexington and started around 1 pm. The parade made its way down Main Street and ended at the Parks and Recreation’s Grand Stand where Mayor Linda Gorton and other public figures sat.

The parade was led by members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 73 holding a Bluegrass Irish Society banner. The boys were closely followed by WSR Pipes & Drums to really get the party started. KY United Pipes & Drums were at the end of the parade to help wrap up the show.

This was a family friendly event that the kids enjoyed tremendously. They were very excited to see some of the llamas that passed through, the dogs, and of course the horses that are part of the Mounted Police Unit.

There were quite a few performances by organizations like the March Madness Marching Band, Bluegrass Ceili Academy, and KY McTeggart Irish Dancers, just to name a few. These groups later performed on stage during the festival that followed the parade.

The weather was in favor of the participants and onlookers that day. It was still a bit chilly, but the sun was out and shined bright to make the day somewhat warm.

