Moonshiners star Tim Smith brings a Spin-Off to the Discovery Channel

Moonshiners outlaw Tim Smith is bringing another show to the Discovery Channel. What is it called? What will it be about? Does he go anywhere? When does it air?



Outlaw Tim Smith is bringing another show to the Discovery Channel called Moonshiners: Whiskey Business. He was able to turn his own business into a legal enterprise and wants to share his expertise with struggling distilleries and bring them back from the brink.

He will be joined by whiskey experts Tim Jones, creative director of Cornett here in Lexington, and Devin Mills as they race to get these businesses turned around.

He visits two distillers from North Carolina: Broad Branch Distillery and Old Nick Williams Farm & Distillery, and two from Virginia: Bondurant Brothers Distillery and Three Brothers Distillery.

Series premiers on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 pm on the Discovery Channel.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889