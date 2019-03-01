Lexington Pet News and Events March 2019

Saturday March 2

The Hucks for Pups 5k, supporting the Lexington Humane Society, is Saturday, March 2 at Coldstream Dog Park at 9 am. Dogs must be leashed.

Lexington Humane Society’s 12th annual Tails & Ales is March 2 at 7 pm at Griffin Gate Marriott. Enjoy beer- tasting, a silent auction, and live music by Kenny Owens & Group Therapy.

Saturday March 9

The Lexington Pit Crew hosts an Adoption Event on Saturday, March 9 from noon to 2 pm at Feeders Supply on Southland.

Saturday April 13

PetSmart offers an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny on April 13 and 14. Bring the whole family and pets too.