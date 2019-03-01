Lexington Pet News and Events March 2019

NEWS
Police Dept. Breaks Ground on New K-9 Facility
Lexington Police recently broke ground on a new 3,800 square-foot kennel for the K- 9 Unit. The new kennel is being built on land owned by the City near Old Frankfort Pike and Alexandria Drive. Read more about the new facility.
Ace Pet Pick with Woodford Humane Society
5 years old 60 lbs Coonhound Mix
Sweet Sally is any hound-lover’s dream! This beautiful, long-legged, long-eared coonhound mix loves kids and is as gentle as can be with every person she meets. She’s easy on a leash and seems to be most content whenever she’s getting some human affection. Sally gets along well with some dogs, but seems to have a distinct preference for her own people: hounds! If you’ve got a lonely hound at home, or just a family in need of a family dog, Sally’s your girl. Come meet her at our Adoption Center or call 859.873.5491 to find out more!
EVENTS
Saturday March 2
The Hucks for Pups 5k, supporting the Lexington Humane Society, is Saturday, March 2 at Coldstream Dog Park at 9 am. Dogs must be leashed.
Lexington Humane Society’s 12th annual Tails & Ales is March 2 at 7 pm at Griffin Gate Marriott. Enjoy beer- tasting, a silent auction, and live music by Kenny Owens & Group Therapy.
Saturday March 9
The Lexington Pit Crew hosts an Adoption Event on Saturday, March 9 from noon to 2 pm at Feeders Supply on Southland.
Saturday April 13
PetSmart offers an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny on April 13 and 14. Bring the whole family and pets too.
The 3rd annual Great Pug Run 5k is on Saturday, April 13 at 11 am in Masterson Station Park. In addition to the 5K Run/Walk, there will also be “The Running of the Pugs.”
This article also appears on page 13 of the March 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889