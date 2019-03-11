Lexington Catholic HS adds Board of Trustees member

Lexington Catholic just made a change to their Board of Trustees. What kind of change? Who was added to the board? What position? What is their background?
Lexington Catholic High School just named Sandra R. Young as the 6th President of Lexington Catholic High School. She will take over the position on July 1, 2019.
The school made a national search to fill this position that was led by the Lexington Catholic President Search Committee in collaboration with Catholic Recruiter Search Services. She will succeed Dr. Steve Angelucci, class of ’71, who has been in this position for the past 10 years.
Lexington Catholic Board Chair Cindy Hamm shared her sentiments about the hiring of the new president, “Our current families will immediately benefit from the energy and experience Sandra Young will bring to this role. Our future students, including the children of our outstanding alumni, can look forward to a school characterized by Catholic values and a continued pursuit of excellence under her leadership.”
Mrs. Young is originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from the Holy Family College and earned her Masters in Education and Instructional Technology from Saint Joseph’s University.
She has been leading both Catholic and Independent schools for the past decade, positions that included being President of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Philadelphia. She is currently at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart where the focus is on organizational change, enrollment management, and education best practice.
Lexington Catholic Principal Mathew George commented, “Mrs. Young’s background, experiences, and philosophy of Catholic education align with our mission of educating the whole student in mind, spirit and body. She brings to the school a wealth of knowledge and education especially in the areas of advancement and fundraising which the position requires for success.”
Mrs. Young says she is honored to serve as the next President of Lexington Catholic High School. “I am excited to join the community at Lexington Catholic and am thankful and humbled by the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Angelucci,” she noted, “Lexington Catholic is a special place that nurtures and educates a student’s mind, spirit and body. Like your city, the Lexington Catholic community has already welcomed Barry and me with open hearts and minds. “
Mrs. Young will be joined by her husband Barry and together they have three children – Christopher, Katherine, and Abraham.
