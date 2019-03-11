Did Lexington Catholic HS add someone to their Board of Trustees

Lexington Catholic just made a change to their Board of Trustees. What kind of change? Who was added to the board? What position? What is their background?

Lexington Catholic High School just named Sandra R. Young as the 6th President of Lexington Catholic High School. She will take over the position on July 1, 2019.

The school made a national search to fill this position that was led by the Lexington Catholic President Search Committee in collaboration with Catholic Recruiter Search Services. She will succeed Dr. Steve Angelucci, class of ’71, who has been in this position for the past 10 years.

Lexington Catholic Board Chair Cindy Hamm shared her sentiments about the hiring of the new president, “Our current families will immediately benefit from the energy and experience Sandra Young will bring to this role. Our future students, including the children of our outstanding alumni, can look forward to a school characterized by Catholic values and a continued pursuit of excellence under her leadership.”

Mrs. Young is originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from the Holy Family College and earned her Masters in Education and Instructional Technology from Saint Joseph’s University.

She has been leading both Catholic and Independent schools for the past decade, positions that included being President of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Philadelphia. She is currently at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart where the focus is on organizational change, enrollment management, and education best practice.