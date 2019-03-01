Ace Weekly March 2019 Featured Stories

STORIES

Guy Mendes

Take a look into local photographer Guy Mendes as his photography is featured in a new book called Walks to the Paradise Garden: A Lowdown Southern Odyssey.

Ace on Set

On Tuesday, February 27, Ace was invited to the set of Drew Barrymore’s latest movie, The Stand-In. Barrymore plays a comedy actress who trades places with her stand-in. The stand-in eventually takes over the actress’ identity, career, and boyfriend, leaving Barrymore’s character to fend for herself for the first time. Click here to read about our experience on set.

This article also appears on page 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the March 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889