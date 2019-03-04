Ace’s March 2019 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the March 2019 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all around Lexington, KY.

Inside the March 2019 edition, Ace goes on set with Wrigley Media for Drew Barrymore’s latest movie, The Stand-In.

We also talk to photographer Guy Mendes about his new book called Walks to the Paradise Garden: A Lowdown Southern Odyssey.

And 12th District Councilmember, Kathy Plomin talks about What Lexington Needs.

We also highlight Food News in Lexington, Pet News, and Chef Tom makes a St. Patrick’s Day favorite recipe.