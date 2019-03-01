Ace Eats Out – Lexington Restaurants March 2019

What restaurants opened in Lexington? What restaurants closed in Lexington? Here is a sampling of what is happening with restaurants in the Lexington area.
Lexington’s second Chuy’s is poised to open in Hamburg in the former Applebee’s location on Alysheba, with market forces responding to a declining zeal for riblets with a zest for boom boom sauce.
Graze moved from its former location on South Limestone to the ground floor of the Woodlands where The Julep Cup used to be.
Henderson’s Eclectic Emporium — a popular source of Amish Butter, beer cheese, and other local treasures— closed at the corner of Ashland and Main in late January.
First Watch, known for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, has opened its fourth area restaurant off of Nicholasville Road, next to Target.
LaRosa’s Pizzeria, coming to Richmond Road in 2019, incorporates a joined building plan with First Watch, which will move from its location on the other side of Richmond Road. Developers pushed back the opening date to expand the building to accommodate more seating. Opening dates had not been set as of press.
Louie’s Wine Dive, near the corner of Euclid and High-Tates Creek, closed recently via the ubiquitous note on the door. The space has been home to successful neighborhood eateries like Roy’s, and Buddy’s, while others (like the Macho Nacho) came and went in the blink of an eye.
The Sweet Spot recently closed after five years in their downtown location.
Ted’s Montana Grill closed its location in The Summit at Fritz Farm. This is the first restaurant to close in The Summit, which opened its doors in spring 2017. Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg will remain open.
Total Wine is expected to open in mid 2019 in the former Gordman’s location in Hamburg.
EVENTS
Friday, March 1
Bourbon and the Bayou, 6 pm The Carrick House.
Sunday, March 3
Mac n’ Cheese cook off, 1 pm Mirror Twin Brewing.
Tuesday, March 5
Mardi Gras crawfish boil, 11 am Blue Stallion Brewing Company.
Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil Extravaganza, 4 pm Buddha Lounge.
Thursday, March 7
Whisky, Women, and Writing — a celebration of International Women’s Day, 6 pm The Summit
Tuesday, March 12
FoodChain presents FEAST, 6 pm Fasig Tipson. FEAST features nationally acclaimed women chefs from around the country and talented women chefs from Kentucky.
Saturday, March 16
St. Paddy’s Day Party, 11:30 am Mirror Twin Brewing
Friday, March 22
Irish Celebration with dinner, 6 pm The Kentucky Castle
Monday, March 25
Lexington Ladies Chef Dinner, 6:30 pm Ranada’s Bistro and Bar. Chefs Kelly Mackey, Tonya Mays, Stephanie Callahan, Mae Suramek and Ranada Riley will serve a five course dinner with wine pairing. All proceeds go to The Nest.
March 2019
