Ace Eats Out – Lexington Restaurants March 2019

COMINGS AND GOINGS

BIRTHS AND DEATHS

Lexington’s second Chuy’s is poised to open in Hamburg in the former Applebee’s location on Alysheba, with market forces responding to a declining zeal for riblets with a zest for boom boom sauce.

Graze moved from its former location on South Limestone to the ground floor of the Woodlands where The Julep Cup used to be.

Henderson’s Eclectic Emporium — a popular source of Amish Butter, beer cheese, and other local treasures— closed at the corner of Ashland and Main in late January.

First Watch, known for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, has opened its fourth area restaurant off of Nicholasville Road, next to Target.

LaRosa’s Pizzeria, coming to Richmond Road in 2019, incorporates a joined building plan with First Watch, which will move from its location on the other side of Richmond Road. Developers pushed back the opening date to expand the building to accommodate more seating. Opening dates had not been set as of press.

Louie’s Wine Dive, near the corner of Euclid and High-Tates Creek, closed recently via the ubiquitous note on the door. The space has been home to successful neighborhood eateries like Roy’s, and Buddy’s, while others (like the Macho Nacho) came and went in the blink of an eye.