Wrigley Media highlights Kentucky in new Drew Barrymore movie

by Kristina Rosen

If you haven’t heard of Wrigley Media Group yet, you may want to learn more about them now. The Lexington based media company located off Newtown Pike is one of Lexington’s hidden treasures.

The group is in collaboration with Drew Barrymore in her new movie, The Stand In, which begins shooting at the end of this month.

Barrymore plays a comedy actress who trades places with her stand-in. The stand-in eventually takes over the actress’ identity, career, and boyfriend, leaving Barrymore’s character to fend for herself for the first time.

Among the executive producer roster is Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen-Fallon of Flower Films. The two are teaming up with award winning executive producer and director, Jamie Babbit. Fans of HBO’s Silicon Valley, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Gilmore Girls, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Girls will recognize the name.

From Wrigley Media, Ross Babbit and Danny Tepper head the project. The partnership between Wrigley Media and this film was made when Jamie reached out to her brother, Ross — she needed a small town to shoot scenes for her new movie.

“It’s like we’re showing producers a postcard for Lexington and Kentucky,” says Jayne Hancock, CEO of Wrigley Media Group. “We’re working hard to bring more production here especially movies and television series.”

The shots are planned for downtown Lexington, including the courthouse, an unnamed church, and a construction site. A shot of main street Versailles will most likely be the last scene in the movie.

Twenty five members of the Wrigley team will be assisting with the movie, but the company released a casting call for extras to be featured in scenes. Filming is finishing up in New York City now before continuing in Lexington for the final scenes. The last of the filming will be done here before the movie begins promotion.

A collaborative work space housed inside a mainstream building, Wrigley Media Group is full of energy, enthusiasm, creative masterminds, and razor scooters. There’s an unrecognizable essence and ethos to the brand. A welcoming vibe from all team members who seem genuinely happy to be at work.

“I want people to be excited on Sunday night to come into work the next day and do what needs to be done,” says Hancock.

Three years ago, Wrigley Media Group found a new home on Newtown Circle. With building a new space comes new opportunities and new clients. The company now has the largest independently owned sound stage in the region. They’ve grown from 12 to 34 employees with plans to continue pressing and growing themselves and the brand.

“We’re never going to deviate from what we do. We have an amazing owner, Misdee Wrigley Miller, who supports us. We’re passionate about production and integrity in how we act and what we produce.”

Wrigley Media focuses primarily on original content and client work, including television, film, mass consumption, and more. From creating the content to distributing it, the company takes projects from start to finish.

The only spoiler I’m able to give is that while the brand is working hard with Barrymore’s film, they have more notable projects underway and many surprises to come.

“This opportunity with The Stand-In brings so much for the Bluegrass. Whatever we can bring here, we will do it.”

