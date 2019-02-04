Where To Eat, What’s Happening Valentine’s Day 2019 in Lexington

Wondering what to do on Valentine’s Day in Lexington? Here’s a sampling of the best Valentine’s Day events and Valentine’s Day meals in Lexington 2019.

Eating Out for Valentine’s Day?

Alfalfa is celebrating Valentine’s Day Thursday, February 14 starting at 5:30 pm. Special Valentine’s menu include Queen of Hearts soup, New York Strip Steak, Lump Crab Cake, and Red Velvet Cake (just to name a few items). Taking reservations now.

Azur is serving a 3 course meal from a prix fixe menu on Thursday, February 14. The menu will have 8 appetizers, 6 entrees, and 2 desserts for you to choose from.

Blue Heron Steakhouse is serving a three course prix fixe menu. Entree choices are pork prime rib, Florida grouper, beef filet, braised veal cheeks, or roasted pheasant. Ticket prices include tax and gratuity.

Crú Food & Wine Bar wants you to charm your sweetheart with a romantic four course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day. It will feature Chef’s Valentine’s Day specials on Friday and Saturday as well. Entree menu will consists of prime filet mignon, seared sea scallops, herb encrusted rack of lamb, and potato wrapped sea bass. Make your reservation today.

Valentine’s Day dinner at Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery is doing a five course meal. Put on by Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery and DaRae & Friends Catering. Taking reservations.

Holly Hill Inn in Midway offers their annual Aphrodisiacs four-course dinner. Entrees include angus’ kiss, benten’s song, and hathor’s touch. Call or go online for reservations.

Honeywood at Fritz Farm offers a prix fixe menu with a starter, entree, and dessert. The starter is a fondue, entree is your choice of a chicken dish or flounder, and dessert is a dark chocolate sponge cake and mousse. Their Valentine’s Day special will run from February 14 through February 16.



J. Render’s offers a three course dinner for two. Choose two entrees which include soup or salad for each guest and a shared dessert. Enjoy live music by Carrie and Taylor.

Lockbox is celebrating Valentine’s Day between February 14 and February 17. Chef is preparing a special three course pre-fixe menu with dishes like Pan Roasted Scallops with winter squash and cast iron hog chop with Tuscan kale. Their regular menu will also be available. Taking reservations now.

Malone’s is celebrating Valentine’s Day February 14 through 16. Pick from Bluegrass Country Filet, Maryland Style Crab Cakes, or Steak and Cake for your entree. Taking reservations now.

Valentine’s Day Special at Marikka’s with a paprika chicken in a white wine sauce served with your choice of two sides. For dessert there will be caramelized cinnamon apples served with vanilla ice cream, tipped with whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce. Taking reservations now.

OBC Kitchen entree options are Filet Mignon Oscar, Java-Crusted Cowboy Ribeye, or Seared Diver Sea Scallops. Dessert is Chocolate-Bourbon Creme Caramel. Taking reservations now.

Oscar Diggs offers an optional three course dinner menu for two. Dinner slots are at 6:00, 7:30 on Thursday, February 14 and 7 pm on Friday, February 15 – each time slot is limited to ten couples per time slot. Tickets include all three courses, a rooster beer (if of age), and tableside service for the evening.

Sedona is having a Valentine’s day special on Thursday, February 14. For every 2 entrees you can get a bottle of wine half off.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe on Southland Drive is offering a Valentine’s meal special, 2 feasts and 2 desserts for dine in only.

West Sixth offers a Valentine’s Day packaged special that includes a “Box of Chocolates” flight of malty, sweet beers, some sweet treats, and a goodie bag. Smithtown Seafood also has a “Plate for 2” special. Event runs from Thursday, February 14 through Saturday, February 16.

Wild Thyme Cooking School is hosting a Chef’s table dinner date night, which includes a Valentine’s wine pairing and a four course dinner. The class is a demonstration style event and guests are welcome to bring their own additional wine or beverage to enjoy with the dinner.

Winchell’s offers hand-cut ribeyes and pan-seared sea scallops, along with Valentine’s Day-themed trivia.

Valentine’s Day Events in Lexington

Wild Thyme hosts hands-on cooking classes on Thursday, February 14 at 6 pm. Working alongside your Valentine, the instructor will take you through a culinary celebration of Valentine’s Day. Discover together how romantic and fun it is to cook together. Also on Friday, February 15 there is a My Friday Valentine at 6:30 pm. You’ll enjoy a complimentary wine pairing and wonderful four course dinner with candlelight, ambiance, and romantic music perfect for a night out with your special someone. Taking reservations now.

Spend a romantic evening in the Eastern Kentucky foothills at Carter Caves’ Valentine’s Dinner Theatre night: Feb 8 – 9 at 6:30 pm. The night includes dinner and a show. Contact the park to make your reservations.

The Valentine’s Getaway at Cumberland Falls is on Feb 16 – 17. The Saturday night package includes a lodge room, dinner, and a show for two: Murder and Merriment, an interactive murder mystery dinner theatre troupe. Breakfast the next day is also included. Contact the park to make your reservations.

Midway hosts Midway Chocolate Stroll on Feb 9 at 10 am. Stroll down Midway’s Historic Main & Gratz Streets where each business will have a chocolate treat for you, as well as Valentine’s Day Specials. Have your Chocolate Stroll ticket stamped at 10 locations and drop it off at Midway Sweet Tooth Candy Store for a prize drawing. The Midway Sweet Tooth Candy Store and the Wine & Wood Wine Shop will be accepting orders for their Valentine’s Day Delivery Special of a Champagne, Chocolates, and Roses Gift Package.

The Lexington Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty at the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, Feb 9 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

Rock House Brewing hosts a Stupid Cupid Happy Singles Awareness Day. Dead flowers by candlelight, music about love lost, heartache, and regret. A craft station where you can make a Valentine card to yourself. Couples welcome. Food will be available through IP&J Cuban Food.

On Thursday, February 14 Jean Farris Winery & Bistro is doing a 3 course prix fixe menu with wine pairing. Some items on the menu are lobster bisque, ravioli, and red velvet macarons.

Feb 13, it’s also important to celebrate the love you have for your friends. Join Michelle Franzetti as she hosts a special waffle and ice cream filled Galentine’s Party at her Lexington Studio on W. Maxwell St. from 6 to 8 pm.

The Speakeasy, located in the Distillery District, hosts a Death by Chocolate Murder Mystery Dinner Show on Feb 15 at 6 pm. A 3 course meal and show by Bluegrass Mystery Theater. Taking reservations now.

Single and Bitter Cheesecake Takeover at Blue Stallion on Friday, February 15 at 6 pm.

West Sixth Brewing is having an all day Valentine’s Day event on Thursday, February 14. Packages can be purchased now and up until the day of event.

Write your own Valentine’s Day letter at the Lexington Post Office during their “Mail Love With the Lexington Post Office Event.” The letter-writing event is on Friday, February 8 from 4 pm until 6 pm at the Nandino Blvd location.

Valentine’s Hotel Packages

Hilton downtown has a romance package that includes champagne that night, breakfast for 2 the next morning, and late checkout. You can get your breakfast either at the restaurant in the lobby or through room service.

Clarion Hotel offers Cupid’s Creation: Includes a meal for two in Cortland’s Restaurant plus champagne and strawberries delivered to your room for dessert. The package requires at least a three day advance booking.

Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast offers three separate Valentine’s packages. A Classic Valentine package includes a bouquet of flowers, champagne, dinner at a nearby restaurant with a $100 gift certificate. A Bistro Valentine package includes a bottle of wine from one of Kentucky’s premier vineyards, a room or suit for two, breakfast, and a $50 Bistro dinner card. A Simple Valentine package is about being the right partner and includes a bouquet of flowers in addition to one nights accommodations. Lyndon House also offers a Bed, Breakfast & Ballet package that includes a bouquet of flowers and 2 tickets to the Lexington Ballet production of Sleeping Beauty.

Valentine’s Day Desserts

Chocolate Holler is hosting a Reservation-Only plated dessert night on Valentine’s Day. Reservations include a flight of sipping chocolates, a specialty hot chocolate of choice, and an assortment of chocolatey desserts. There is only enough spots for 14 couples, sign-ups and payment are IN-SHOP ONLY.

European Delights Gourmet Bakery at Brannon Crossing offers raspberry meringue cups, hazelnut meringue cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, red velvet whoopee pie, and heart shaped cakes.

La Petite Délicat has macaroons in a variety of flavors, including red velvet and chocolate raspberry. Valentine macaron gift boxes are also available.

Magee’s Bakery on Main Street offers Valentine-themed cookies and cupcakes.

Martine’s Pastries on Industry Road has macarons, Valentine-themed cookies, red velvet cakes, and a box with six mini cakes.

Midway Bakery has Valentine’s sweets available, including a Nutella stuffed chocolate cupcake with raspberry frosting.

Old Kentucky Chocolates on Southland Drive offers chocolate-dipped strawberries as well as Valentine’s novelties.

The Sweet Spot on N Broadway has supersized chocolate covered strawberries available. Order before Feb 12 for pickup on Feb 13 or 14.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889