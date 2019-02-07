When Does the Rupp Arena Episode of Top Chef Air?

You’ve probably heard that Top Chef came to Kentucky to shoot the entirety of season 16. You’ve also probably heard that they did an episode in Rupp Arena. This is the episode that most Lexingtonians and UK basketball fans are most excited to see, but when does that episode air?

The Rupp Arena episode airs tonight, February 7 at 8 pm. The guest judges for this episode are local chef Ed Lee and Coach Cal. Based off the preview it looks like there may be some drama that involves waffle mix.

Coach Cal even tweeted “Today is the day! Tune in to @BravoTopChef at 8pm to see the power of #BBN on full display. They’ve done a great job all season showcasing what makes our state great and tonight we celebrate UK basketball. And I learned there’s more to food than just eating it!!”

Be sure to tune in tonight and see what unfolds.

