When are Fayette County Public Schools’ Weather Make-Up Days

Students missed a few days in January this year due to either snow or cold temperatures. What days have FCPS chosen as weather make-up days? What months will the missed days be made-up?



Students in the Fayette County Public Schools system will be in school on March 15, May 29 and May 30 to make up for days missed in January due to winter weather and illness.

School will be in session on Friday, March 15, 2019, which was originally scheduled to be a day off for students. Kids will also be in session on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, 2019. If there are no more missed days due to winter weather, Thursday, May 30, 2019 would be the last day of school for students.

As of February 25, 2019, students in the Fayette County Public Schools have missed three days of school due to winter weather and illness (January 25, 30 and 31, 2019). Possible weather make-up days are already identified in the instructional calendar adopted by the Fayette County Board of Education, but are not set until the superintendent confirms the make-up schedule.

Please note that high school graduation dates are not set until mid-spring after the threat of bad weather has passed and all make-up days have been announced. However, it is known that Rupp Arena is not available on May 31 and June 1 due to the Paul McCartney concert, so that will be a consideration in scheduling graduation dates.

