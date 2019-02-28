What Lexington Needs is… smart growth

WHAT LEXINGTON NEEDS

By Council Member Kathy Plomin, 12th District

Our community is already very special. We have so much going for us and have been recognized for our “quality of life” across the country and world. With that said, we need to be careful to retain our city and counties’ uniqueness and beauty.

As Lexington’s 12th District Councilmember, I represent 70% of our land mass in Lexington.

The 12th District borders all our neighboring counties, excluding a portion of Jessamine County. So,when I came into office in the fall of 2016, I was surprised to find that we did not have the comprehensive plans for the adjoining counties. In addition, there was a lack of communication among the counties in regard to growth issues.

In my mind, regional land use is a critical need for our City as well as our other adjacent cities and counties.

As the Bluegrass continues to grow, we must work towards a shared vision about land use and planning.I am working with Bluegrass Tomorrow on fostering this shared vision. We have put together a group of regional stakeholders such as the Bluegrass Area Development District, Fayette Alliance, and Woodford Forward among

Many others, to create a resolution for neighboring municipalities. This resolution will outline and adopt a common set of principles that promote conversation and establish a broad framework upon which stakeholders may build to implement effective regional land use planning.

We seek communication and recognition of our special land, comprised of farmland, horse farms, and natural resources. We need to be proactive and stay in front of innovative planning and land use practices. Living in Lexington we have lots for which we can be thankful.

Let’s continue building the strength of our communities together, not apart. We need this next step.

Kathy Plomin was appointed to represent the 12th District by Mayor Jim Gray in October 2016. She was re-elected in 2018.

This essay also appears in the March 1, 2019 print issue of Ace.

About ‘What Lexington Needs’

Thirty years ago, Ace began including a regular feature from our readers titled, “What Lexington Needs.” A diverse array of local leaders — from artists and architects, to bankers and business owners, and elected officials of every stripe and party — participated over the decades.

In honor of Ace’s 30th anniversary as Lexington’s oldest independent media, we’ve re-opened the forum. Anyone can contribute. Essays are typically 500 words or less, and the most important criteria is that the writer be passionate about what they believe Lexington needs.

Do you have ideas about What Lexington Needs? Share them. Email 500 words or less to acelist at aceweekly dot com. Include a photo and a sentence or two about yourself.

