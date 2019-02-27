What Establishment is Closing in The Summit

The Summit started opening doors in 2017. What’s closing in The Summit? Is a store closing at The Summit? What restaurant closed in The Summit?

The Summit at Fritz Farm announced that a restaurant in the shopping center will close.

In a statement from The Summit at Fritz Farm’s parent company Bayer Properties, “On Feb. 28, Ted’s Montana Grill at The Summit at Fritz Farm will close. We are evaluating options for the space based on market demand and look forward to welcoming another inspired brand to our bespoke retail collection.”

Founded by media mogul Ted Turner and George W. McKerrow, Ted’s Montana Grill offers a large menu of bison, Angus beef, and seafood.

Ted’s Montana Grill is the first restaurant to close in The Summit, which opened its doors in spring 2017. The Hamburg location will remain open.

Other eateries in The Summit include Ouita Michel’s Honeywood, Babalu Tapas & Tacos, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, CRU Food and Wine, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, J. Alexander’s, Shake Shack, Steel City Pops, Texas de Brazil, and World of Beer.

___

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889