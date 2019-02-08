Want to Make an Environmental Difference in Lexington

Like to get your hands dirty? Enjoy the outdoors? Have a passion for the environment and want to be apart of the Citizens’ Environmental Academy?

The Citizens’ Environmental Academy is accepting applications for individuals who have a passion for improving the Lexington environment. This program is a year long commitment that is presented by Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. It is designed to engage Fayette County residents in environmental issues related to the department’s work.

Dawn Shroyer says the experience has helped her professionally. “I am very grateful for the opportunity and that the city decided to invest in me with this experience. I know it has been a mutually rewarding experience because I have used the tools to keep making progress and do not plan to slow down!”

Participants will meet on Saturday each month for talks, tours, and hands-on activity. The places that will be attended to are the Recycling Center, Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Senior Center, and McConnell Springs. Each participant will be allowed up to $2,500 to contribute toward their chosen project and these projects are selected by class vote and need to be approved, along with the budget, by the city.

“Being a part of the Citizens’ Environmental Academy definitely gave me a new perspective on how my personal choices and actions affect all the things ‘downstream,’ whether it be the plastic waste I produce or the things I pour down my sink,” says Sandra Broadus. “It has made me a more conscientious consumer and a better advocate for our city among my friends and colleagues.”

For additional information, including the academy schedule and application, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/CEA. Applications are due March 29, and the new class will begin on May 18.

—

