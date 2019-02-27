A Look into Local Photographer, Guy Mendes

Asked the most famous photo he’s ever taken, he adds, “Speak of the devil! That would be my portrait of Little Enis and the Go Go Girls of Boot’s Bar, which graced a page in the the March 1974 Playboy, page 117, illustrating Ed McClanahan’s epic story “Little Enis APursues His Muse.”

Asked to give us a guided tour of the pivotal 80s-era road trips chronicled in the book, Mendes tells us, “Among the wonders, and the conjurers who summoned them up, you’ll find Mirrell Lainhart, a retired Madison County minister who spotted his house, outhouse and anything else he could find; and Henry Dorsey, of Brownsboro, who fashioned an elaborate, crank-activated landscape of discarded objects and appliances across the front of his house; then up Toller Holler there are the Kinney Brothers, Noah & Charlie, makers of things they saw in their heads; and Carl McKenzie, of Nada, KY, who trafficked in angels and devils; the greatest gourd artist ever, Minnie Black, of E. Bernstadt, and her senior citizen All-Gourd Band; Mayfield’s Martha Nelson Thomas, who flat-out reinvented the doll; and Evan Decker, of Delta, KY, who carved a 15-hands- high horse so he could climb on it and sing Home On the Range; there’s Austin Coe, down in Russellville, who turned two big front yard trees into Adam and Eve, the latter of which he adorned with a bra and skirt after the grade school next door complained; and, of course, Campton’s favorite son Edgar Tolson, whose own Adam and Eve rivals any of the great depictions ever made of the First Couple; and there is a host of wonder-makers from right here in LEX: Cowboy Steve Taylor, Gene Meatyard, Captain Kentucky, Bradley Harrison Picklesimer and the Fabulous Little Enis.