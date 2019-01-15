What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Lexington?

What’s Open, What’s Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2019 in Lexington? What celebrations are there around Lexington?

Most area retailers and groceries in Lexington will operate on a regular schedule on MLK Day, January 21, 2019. All 24 hour Lexington Krogers will be open on MLK Day, and Kroger Pharmacy will operate on regular hours (each location varies). All 24 hour Walmarts will be open.

All U.S. Post Offices will be closed for MLK Day, January 21, 2019. There will be no mail delivery or pickup for the holiday.

Most (but not all) local Lexington banks will be closed for the MLK holiday. Please call specific locations for holiday hours.

No school on Monday, January 21, 2019. The University of Kentucky considers this day an academic holiday and Fayette County Schools will be closed in observance of MLK Day.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed for MLK Day.

LexTran buses will operate on a regular schedule on MLK Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, as well as the Lexington Recycling Center, the city’s Electronic Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management facility will be closed on January 21, 2019, MLK Day. Info, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Residents and businesses whose regular collection day is on Monday will receive their collection service on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Residents and businesses who normally receive Monday pick-ups should place their Herbies, Rosies and Lenny carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, to assure collection the next day.

MLK Day at a Glance – January 21, 2019

Alpha Beta Lambda is having their Unity Breakfast at 6:30 am at the Lexington Convention Center. The purpose of this breakfast is to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his ideals for peace and unity.

After the Unity Breakfast, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration starts with the Freedom March that is put on by the University of Kentucky and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government at 10 am. March participants should line up beginning at 9 am inside the corridor of downtown Lexington Center, Heritage Hall on West Main Street.

Then at 11 am, the Holiday Celebration Commemorative program will begin in Heritage Hall. Actor, poet, singer, composer, and author Daniel Beaty is the keynote speaker for this celebration. Mr. Beaty is a graduate from Yale University and the American Conservatory Theater. He has received numerous awards for his original plays and created a nationally recognized social justice initiative.

The musical group Zeb Harrison and the Sounds of Praise are also performing during the program. After the celebration, The Kentucky Theater is showing the movie Loving at 2:30 pm courtesy of One World Films. For more information on how to participate in the Freedom March, click here.

On Sunday, January 20 Transylvania University is hosting it’s 3rd annual MLK Central Kentucky Disciple Youth event at the campus center. Event is having a recreational/educational program followed by pizza. After the event, there is a community worship service at Central Christian Church with guest speaker Rev. Kenneth Golphin. Day starts at 3 pm.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning hosts a lunch at 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm, followed by a series of themed workshops, poetry, music, and activism for elementary and middle-schoolers. Families will also have an opportunity to engage in a service-learning project.

When school is out, fun is in at the Living Arts & Science Center. Students pre-school to high-school can enjoy classes that spark their imagination in a fun, inspiring environment with first-class instruction. Full day and half day schedules available with AM and PM extended hours for convenience.

American Journalist April Ryan is speaking at Memorial Hall on Friday, January 25 at 6:30 pm. She will share her experience and commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

