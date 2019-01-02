What Lexington Needs: from the Ace Archives

Thirty years ago, Ace began including a regular feature from our readers titled, “What Lexington Needs.” A diverse array of local leaders — from artists and architects, to bankers and business owners, and elected officials of every stripe and party — participated over the decades.

In honor of our 30th anniversary, we’d like to re-open the forum. Anyone can contribute. Essays are typically 500 words or less, and the most important criteria is that the writer be passionate about what they believe Lexington needs.

There are hundreds of entries in our archives and we’ll be sharing many of them throughout our 30th anniversary year. Below are a few excerpts from the past 30 years to help inspire you to get into the spirit!

In many cases, the needs expressed in these columns have already been spectacularly met — and even exceeded — by Lexington. In others, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Do you have ideas about What Lexington Needs? Share them with the city. Email 500 words or less to acelist at aceweekly dot com. Include a photo and a sentence or two about yourself.