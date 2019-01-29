Waste Collection Schedule Altered

The Lexington’s Division of Waste Management is adjusting the collection schedule for the rest of the week due to inclement weather.

There will be no yard waste collection on Tuesday, January 29 through Friday, February 1. Yard waste services will resume on Monday, February 4. The curbside collection of trash and recycling will not take place on Thursday, January 31. Those that are normally picked up on Thursday will have trash collected on Friday, February 1. The curbside collection on Friday, February 1 will stay on its regular schedule with the exception of yard waste.

The Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed to the public Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31. Commercial collection service will also be limited on Wednesday and Thursday, though services will be provided to shelters, hospitals and other essential facilities.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/snowupdates.

