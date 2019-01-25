The 2019 Commerce Lexington Annual Dinner

On Thursday, January 24 Commerce Lexington had their annual dinner in the Bluegrass Ballroom at the Lexington Convention Center. Local government and business representatives came out to support the Commerce and each other.

President & CEO of Commerce Lexington Inc., Robert L. Quick, opened up the night by welcoming all who came. Pastor Mark Stecher of Crossroads Church lead the invocation before everyone began on their delicious meals. Mayor Linda Gorton made a speech about the importance of working with local businesses and how that can strengthen the Lexington community. “Partnerships are very important to me. Working with local businesses are important. It’s a top priority for me and my staff.” A representative from KEMI, the presenting sponsor, came up to talk a little about what KEMI does and their efforts to positively affect the city of Lexington. The outgoing chair of Commerce Lexington, Karen Hill of Baptist Health Lexington, made remarks about her time as chair and how thankful she is for the opportunity.

After the speeches, awards were given to members of the community who best influenced Lexington during the 2018 year.

W.T. Young Lifetime Achievement Award went to Luther Deaton, Jr., Central Bank & Trust Co.

Leadership Lexington Distinguished Leader Award went to Tawanda Owsley, American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter

Public Policy Advocates of the Year Award wen to Rob and Diane Perez, DV8 Kitchen

Ambassador of the Year Award went to Greg Brown, C-Forward

Leadership Lexington Youth Program Distinguished Leader Award went to Una Mijatovic, Lafayette H.S.

Volunteer of the Year Award went to Camden Skidmore, WesBanco Bank

Congratulations to all of the award winners for your positive efforts in making Lexington wonderful.

