Richmond Restaurant Coming To Meadowthorpe Area

A Richmond and Eastern Kentucky University favorite is coming to the Lexington area in Meadowthorpe. The pizza place is called Apollo Pizza. It was originally supposed to open in fall of 2018, but the expansion is taking longer than expected. Apollo’s owners Wesley Browne, Kimberly Davis, and Felecia Johnson have hired restaurant designer Rebecca Burnworth to handle the new Lexington location. Now the restaurant is expected to open in March of 2019.

Apollo Pizza originally opened in 1981 with the downtown Richmond location being the very first. Other locations are Northern Madison County and soon to be in Old Town Berea.

