New Riff Distilling Is Giving Barrels to A Few Local Breweries

It’s that time of year where a distillery is giving their old barrels to local brewers for experimentation. This year that distillery is New Riff Distilling. The barrels will be filled with brews and used to create a one-of-a-kind series of beers that will later be unveiled at the Kentucky Craft Bash later this year.

“We are very excited to partner with some of the most creative and entrepreneurial folks in the great state of Kentucky,” says Ken Lewis, Founder of New Riff Distilling. “As distillers, we salute our craft brewing colleagues and honor our Head Distiller Brian Sprance, who joined us from the beer world. We can’t wait to sample the marriage of our New Riff Bourbon barrels, seasoned over four years, and their amazing beers.”

This is the second year for the Kentucky Craft Bash, which is set for Saturday, June 22 at the Louisville Waterfront Park. This is the first time New Riff Distilling is providing barrels for the special series.

“As a former beer brewer, the Kentucky Craft Bash holds special meaning for me,” says Sprance. “Whiskey is essentially distilled beer and fermentation is the common denominator that links these two iconic beverages that are different, yet similar. It is the all-important process where foundational flavors are created. I’m excited to collaborate with my friends in the beer world on this meaningful project.”

The participating breweries at the Kentucky Craft Bash are:

3rd Turn Brewing – Louisville Against The Gran Brewery – Louisville

3. Akasha Brewing Company – Louisville

4. Alltech Lexington Brewing – Lexington

5. Alexandria Brewing Company – Alexandria

6. Apocalypse Brew Works – Louisville

7. Bircus Brewing Company – Ludlow

8. Blue Stallion Brewing – Lexington

9. Braxton Brewing Company – Covington

10. Country Boy Brewing Company – Lexington

11. Darkness Brewing – Bellevue

12. Dry Ground Brewing Company – Paducah

13. Ethereal Brewing – Lexington

14. Falls City Brewing Company – Louisville

15. Flywheel Brewing – Elizabethtown

16. Fusion Brewing – Lexington

17. Goodwood Brewing Company – Louisville

18. Gordon Biersch Brewery Company – Louisville

19. Henderson Brewing Co. – Hendersonville

20. Holsopple Brewing – Louisville

21. Jarfly Brewing Company – Somerset

22. Lemons Mill Brewery – Harrodsburg

23. Mile Wide Beer Co. – Louisville

24. Mirror Twin Brewing – Lexington

25. Monnik Beer Co. – Louisville

26. Old Louisville Brewery – Louisville

27. Paducah Beer Werks – Paducah

28. Pivot Brewing – Lexington

29. Rock House Brewing – Lexington

30. Sig Luscher Brewery – Frankfort

31. Yancey’s Gastropub and Brewery – Glasgow

32. West Sixth Brewing – Lexington

33. White Squirrel Brewery – Bowling Green

34. Wooden Cask Brewing Company – Newport

During the festival, there will be more than 40 breweries from Kentucky and over 200 rare beer flavors. Some you will only be able to taste at the festival. To grab your tickets, click here.

