New Pizza Restaurant Opens On N. Limestone

N. Limestone has a new pizza restaurant that occupies the space that was once Giacomo’s Deli and Limestone Blue. The new restaurant is called Pearl’s. County Club and ONA have collaborated to create a restaurant that will feature wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, salads, and fresh shellfish. The bar will consist of an all-organic, natural, and bio-dynamic wine list with a creative cocktail menu. The quaint space can seat around 40 people and will feature executive chef Johnny Shipley from County Club.

