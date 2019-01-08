Mayor Linda Gorton Names Top Lexington Government Leaders

Mayor Linda Gorton has named most of her Commissioners. These are the positions that will lead specific government departments. “These people will ensure government services operate smoothly, efficiently and effectively,” Gorton said. “They also will be a force for innovation, accountability and transparency within City Hall.”

There is a plan to advertise for two positions: Commissioner of Planning, Preservation, and Development and Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works. Chief Administrator Officer Sally Hamilton is serving as acting commissioner for Planning and Charles Martin for Public Works.

The positions are as followed:

Susan Speckert is the new Commissioner of Law. Speckert currently is head of Fayette Alliance which is a coalition dedicated to sustainable growth in Lexington through land-use advocacy, education, and research.

Appointments and reappointments for all commissioners, Chief Information Officers, and the Chief Administrative Officer are subject to confirmation. These hearings are going to take place on January 17.

