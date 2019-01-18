Martine’s Pastries launches drink and bottle service

By Kristina Rosen

Martine’s Pastries has been a staple in Lexington for specialty cakes and pastries since 1999. Last year, the bakery moved from Industry Road to an expanded shop and cafe in downtown Lexington.

Yesterday the owners of the bakery, Martine and Jim Holzman, launched their drink and bottle service during the Martine’s Apéritif Open House after being granted their liquor license.

The community of Lexington was invited to the apéritif, a pre dinner French ritual combined of drinks, food and friends. The apéritif featured complimentary hors d’oeuvre along with drinks served by close friend of Martine’s and wine consultant, Marc Puil of Le Deauville French Bistro.

Known best for desserts, Martine’s Pastries is still a bakery as much as it is now a cafe. Along with their renowned buttercream frosting, Martine’s now offers coffee and lunch including sandwiches and salads.

The new location is bigger and more spacious with seating both upstairs and downstairs. The ground floor allows space for customers to sit and enjoy their food while watching the cakes be decorated.

Martine’s is located on 400 East Third Street and open for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Monday-Friday from 7 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Closed on Sunday.

