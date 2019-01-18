Living Arts & Science Center Has A New Interim Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Living Arts & Science Center have named a new interim Executive Director. Her name is Renee Shepard.

Shepard has served as Executive Director of the Downtown Lexington Corporation (DLC) and the DLC Foundation for 10 years. She previously assisted the Lexington Clinic Foundation in an interim role and served on the LASC Board of Directors and Executive Board.

Renee will be partnering up with the LASC Board of Directors for organizational planning and the Executive Director search. Oversee financial responsibilities and staff operations and also serve as a liaison with the Board of Directors. She’ll also maintain the center’s development strategy.