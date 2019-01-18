Living Arts & Science Center Has A New Interim Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Living Arts & Science Center have named a new interim Executive Director. Her name is Renee Shepard.
Shepard has served as Executive Director of the Downtown Lexington Corporation (DLC) and the DLC Foundation for 10 years. She previously assisted the Lexington Clinic Foundation in an interim role and served on the LASC Board of Directors and Executive Board.
Renee will be partnering up with the LASC Board of Directors for organizational planning and the Executive Director search. Oversee financial responsibilities and staff operations and also serve as a liaison with the Board of Directors. She’ll also maintain the center’s development strategy.
“The Living Arts and Science Center is a wonderful organization and a real asset to our community. I have always believed in the mission and I am honored to serve in this interim role to ensure the organization continues to thrive and contribute to Lexington and beyond,” Shepard said.
The board has initiated an extensive search for a new director and a search committee will be named that includes board and community members to help guide the process.
LASC Board President Joseph Coleman said “Over the past 50 years the Living Arts and Science Center has grown into an incredibly strong organization that will attract many great candidates. Renee’s expertise and leadership will help ensure continuity throughout the transition, and our dedicated board and staff members are excited about the next chapter of the Center’s growth.”
