Lexingtonian Makes It On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Lexington native Heather Cee has taken the challenge on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. A watch party was formed at Atomic Ramen in The Summit at Fritz Farm to see just how far she goes.

A few years ago, she made an appearance on the show you might have heard of called Jeopardy. That moment is a big part of why she wanted to go on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. She did not have a good showing on Jeopardy and says “I did really badly on Jeopardy 11 years ago and I thought it would be kind of a redemption if I did well.”

As anyone can imagine, she felt just as you’d expect while on the show. She was nervous, but yet excited for the possibility of winning money. Recently, a lifeline changed to where you can no long phone a friend. That person had to be in the audience. Knowing that her cousin, Jay Pennington, was in the audience might have given her some relief. But still nervous as anyone would be.

Heather is not the only one who has made an appearance on WWTBAM from Lexington. Chef Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen competed on the game show in October of 2018. Which makes it fitting for Heather to have her watch party at Atomic Ramen in The Summit.

When asked why she stopped at her final question, she answered (SPOILER IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE!) “You know $20,000 is a life changing amount of money for me, so I just didn’t feel like I could guess. And Target is the last thing I would have guessed because really who hates target?”

An interesting thing she shared is that there are contestant wranglers who practice with the contestants. “They work with you and practice your banter.” Who would have thought there were people to practice your banter for the host.

Congratulations Heather for your amazing accomplishment!

