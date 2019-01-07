Lexington Inaugurates New Mayor and Councilmembers

The Mayoral and Councilmember Inaugural Ceremony took place on Sunday, January 6 at the UK Gatton Student Center. Honorable Ernesto Scorsone, Fayette Circuit Judge, swore in the newly elected Mayor, Linda Gorton.

Many present and past members of the Lexington and Kentucky Government were in attendance. Attorney General Andy Beshear, U.S. Rep Andy Barr, and three former Lexington Mayor’s.

After giving her Oath of Office, Mayor Gorton was introduced by a longtime friend and former colleague, Ann Garrity. The theme for Gorton’s speech is “dream big Lexington.” She does understand it will be difficult when it comes to the budget and dreaming big. “It won’t all be easy,” she said. “For the next few years we’re projecting city budgets will be really tight.” However, even with a tight budget Gorton and the Councilmembers are determined to make Lexington an even better and safer city.

Vice Mayor Steve Kay was introduced by former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates. Along with the Councilmembers, Vice Mayor Kay was sworn in by the Honorable Ernesto Scorsone, Fayette Circuit Judge.

The following are the new District Councilmembers:

1st District – James Brown

2nd District- Josh McCurn

3rd District – Jake Gibbs

4th District – Susan Lamb

5th District – Bill Farmer Jr.

6th District – Angela Evans

7th District – Preston Worley

8th District – Fred Brown

9th District – Jennifer Mossotti

10th District – Amanda Mays Bledsoe

11th District – Jennifer Reynolds

12th District – Kathy Plomin

