Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Saves The Day, Again

Earlier this month people found out that SweetHeart’s Conversation Hearts wouldn’t be available this year for Valentine’s Day. They are the little pastel colored candy hearts that have sweet and loving sayings on them. This marks the first time Valentine’s Day won’t have these hearts since 1866.

Krispy Kreme to the rescue. Starting on Wednesday, January 30, the popular doughnut company will be serving their own heart-shaped donuts to replace the favorite hard candy. They will have pastel colored icing (pink, green, yellow, purple) and those classic phrases just like the SweetHearts candy.

Inside the doughnuts will be a few festive flavors: Cake Batter, Strawberries & Kreme, Raspberry, and Chocolate. The themed doughnuts will last until Valentine’s Day on Thursday, February 14.

SweetHeart’s Conversation Hearts were founded by a New England Confectionery company in 1866. The company was bought out by Necco in 1901, but in 2018 the company was bought by Round Hill Investments who then sold the heart candies to Spangler Candy Company. Due to the late purchase, Spangler Candy wouldn’t have enough time to make the appropriate amount needed for Valentine’s Day this year. It took Necco 11 months to make 8 million. Good news though, Spangler’s CEO has announced that the hearts will be back for Valentine’s Day 2020.

