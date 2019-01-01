Health News & Events for January 2019

NEWS

Half of Kentuckians got a Flu Shot this Year

According to the Foundation For A Healthy Kentucky only half of Kentuckians got a flu shot this past year. “Annual flu shots work,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “They keep us from getting the most common strains of flu each season and reduce the risk of complications and even death if we do end up getting sick. Just as important, when the majority of us get our flu shots, we provide a stronger measure of protection for infants and those with compromised immune systems who cannot get the vaccine.”

The Foundation states that if you have not yet gotten a flu shot you are not only putting yourself at risk for serious flu complications, you’re putting others at risk. Most people decide not to get the vaccine because they are under the impression that they will inturn get the flu. That is a misconception the Foundation wants to clear up. “Flu vaccines do not cause the flu – which is one of those misconceptions – and it’s important for both healthy people and those who may be vulnerable to serious flu complications to get vaccinated annually” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The KHIP report found that women are more likely to report getting a flu shot than men along with adults ages 65 or older.

KHIP is working closely with Kentucky Medical Association and the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care for a statewide campaign called “Focus on Flu”. This campaign will focus on preventing another epidemic-level flu season. Dr. Brent Wright, president-elect of the Kentucky Medical Association and treasurer of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, said, “If you have not received your flu shot this season, please get it now. Make no mistake, the flu is not a cold; it is serious and not something to mess around with. The flu can lead to a lengthy illness, hospitalization, and in some cases death. Please give yourself, your family, and your community a gift by getting a flu shot this season.”

January 1

Frozen Rails 5K/10K is January 1 in downtown Midway, Kentucky at 4 pm.

There’s a New Year’s Hike at Raven Run on January 1 at 1 pm.

Take a New Year’s Hike at McConnell Springs Park on January 1 at 2 pm.

John’s Run/Walk Shop 3rd Annual Resolution Run is January 1 at noon.

January 25

Bundle Up with Bourbon & Blues at Limestone Hall on January 25 at 7 pm. The event will benefit the patients and families served by Bluegrass Care Navigators.

