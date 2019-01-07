Free Trash Disposal Day

On Saturday, January 12 Fayette County residents can dispose of non-hazardous household items for free. The City of Lexington has partnered with Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to make this happen. The event is from 6 am until 1 pm at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Residents can dispose of up to one pickup truck worth of non-hazardous household waste. Such items as bagged household waste, mattresses, small furniture, and up to four tires off the rim are accepted. There are items that can be dropped off but with a charge: construction and demolition debris and any items larger than what would fit in a curbside cart.

Appliances, electronics, and hazardous materials like pesticides, motor oil, and paint will NOT be accepted during the event. Appliances can be taken to Environmental Recycling on Winchester Road free of charge. Electronic devices (computers, printers, cell phones, microwaves, and televisions) can be dropped off at the city’s Electronics Recycling Center on Versailles Road free of charge as well. Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Southland Drive takes donated liquid latex paint.

The guidelines for the Free Disposal Day:

Participants must present a valid Fayette County Drivers’ License

All loads must fit in a standard truck bed

All loads must be covered by a tarp

Only regular household waste will be accepted

No more than four tires will be accepted and must be off the rim

No tire rims will be accepted

No commercial vehicles allowed

No hazardous materials, free flowing liquids, or yard waste will be accepted

Construction and demolition debris not included in free disposal event

Free Disposal Day happens four times a year: January, April, July, and October.

For more information on the free disposal day, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 425-2255. Sign up for alerts about other special disposal options by visiting www.LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.

