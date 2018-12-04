Where to eat and drink Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018 in Lexington?

Where to eat and drink Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018 in...

What if you get hungry on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year? Will there be any bars, breweries, pubs or restaurants open in Lexington on December 24 or December 25? Christmas Eve 2018 falls on a Monday, and that may affect the hours for many Lexington restaurants.

Here’s a sampling of where to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day…

Asian Wind in Palomar Centre will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Asuka Japanese Grill and Sushi will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Azur Restaurant & Patio will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Big Blue Martini (in the Hilton at West Vine) will be open from 3 pm to 1 am on Christmas Eve and open from 3 pm to 11 pm on Christmas Day. These hours are subject to occupancy.

Blaze Pizza will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Bonefish Grill in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cheng’s Chinese will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Cheesecake Factory at the Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel will be open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cru Food & Wine Bar in the Summit will be open on Christmas Eve with a special three course menu from 4 pm to 10 pm.

All Denny’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Drake’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Golden Wok will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Honeywood in the Summit will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

IHOP is open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Malone’s (Hamburg, Lansdowne, and Palomar) will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Peking Bistro at Beaumont will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

P.F. Changs will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Pies and Pints will be open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s will be open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Smashing Tomato will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm and closed on Christmas Day.

Sutton’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Most Starbucks are open on Christmas Day, but store hours may vary by location. Call your nearby Starbucks before heading out.

Ted’s Montana Grill is open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Texas de Brazil will be open early on Christmas Eve, each adult meal purchased will receive complimentary soft drinks plus a dessert. Restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.

Triangle Grill in the Hilton downtown will be open from 6:30 am to 2 pm on Christmas Eve and open from 6:30 am to 3 pm on Christmas Day.

All Waffle House locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year if you want to get your griddle on for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Windy Corner Market will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Zim’s Cafe will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

What Bars and Breweries are open on Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2018 in Lexington?

Glad you asked. Here’s a sampling…

The Beer Trappe on Euclid will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Country Boy Brewing will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ethereal Brewing will be open on Christmas Eve.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar will be open on Christmas Eve.

Mirror Twin Brewing will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

