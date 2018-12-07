When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s?

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Those impacted by the holiday collection schedule should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 pm to ensure collection on their Wednesday makeup day.

Christmas Eve

No Collection: Monday, Dec. 24

Makeup Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Christmas Day

No Collection: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Makeup Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26

New Year’s Day

No Collection: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Makeup Day: Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on each of the holidays listed above. The City’s Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center, and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on those days as well as on the Saturdays of those holiday weekends (Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29).