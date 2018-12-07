When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s?

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Those impacted by the holiday collection schedule should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 pm to ensure collection on their Wednesday makeup day.
Christmas Eve
No Collection: Monday, Dec. 24
Makeup Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Christmas Day
No Collection: Tuesday, Dec. 25
Makeup Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26
New Year’s Day
No Collection: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Makeup Day: Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on each of the holidays listed above. The City’s Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center, and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on those days as well as on the Saturdays of those holiday weekends (Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29).
Figuring out your holiday plans?
Here’s what’s open and closed, Where to eat and drink, and church services one Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.
Call today to advertise in Ace.