When are Churches Having Christmas Services in Lexington?

When will churches host their Christmas Candlelight or Christmas Communion Services? Christmas Eve falls on a Monday and Christmas Day falls on a Tuesday. Below are some churches in the Lexington area with their service times:

CHRISTMAS EVE MONDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2018

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church

483 W. Reynolds Rd. Lexington, KY is having their Christmas Eve Concert at 5 pm.

Beaumont Presbyterian Church

1070 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 6 pm.

Broadway Baptist Church

2500 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY is having their candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 5 pm.

Centenary United Methodist Church

2800 Tates Creek Rd Lexington, KY is having events throughout the day of Christmas Eve starting at 2 pm. Traditional communion and candlelight in chapel at 11 pm.

Center Point East

163 Old Todds Rd. Lexington, KY is having a service on December 23 at 10:30 am and Christmas Eve at 5 pm.

Central Baptist Church

110 Wilson Downing Rd. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 6 pm.

Crossroads Christian Church at Andover

4128 Todds Rd. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 1 pm & 3 pm.

Eastland Church of God

2598 Liberty Rd. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 6 pm.

Faith Lutheran Church

1000 Tates Creek Rd. Lexington, KY is having a service on Christmas Eve at 5 pm.

First Presbyterian Church

171 Market St. Lexington, KY is having a candlelight communion service on Christmas Eve at 3 pm and 5:30 pm.

First United Methodist Church Andover

4131 Todds Rd. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Good Shepherd (Episcopal)

533 E. Main St. Lexington, KY is having events throughout Christmas Eve starting at 4pm until 11pm.

Liberty Road Faith Fellowship

2734 Liberty Rd. Lexington, KY is having a service on Christmas Eve at 6 pm.

Macedonia Christian Church

4551 Winchester Rd. Lexington, KY is hosting a candlelight service on December 23 at 6 pm.

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church

601 Hill N Dale Dr. Lexington, KY is having a few services on Christmas Eve at 2 pm, 6 pm, and 7:30 pm (Spanish).

Northeast Christian Church

990 Star Shoot Pkwy. Lexington, KY is having service on Christmas Eve from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Pax Christi Catholic Church

4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY is having mass start at 6 pm and goes until midnight on Christmas Eve.

Second Presbyterian Church

460 E. Main St. Lexington, KY is having a few services on Christmas Eve at 5 pm, 8 pm, and 10 pm.

South Elkhorn Christian Church

4343 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY is having their candlelight worship on Christmas Eve at 7 pm.

Southern Hills United Methodist Church

2356 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY is having a few services on Christmas Eve at 5:30 pm (inter-generational worship) and 7 pm (traditional worship).

Southland Christian Church

All Lexington locations will have Christmas service on Christmas Eve at 9:30 am, 11:15 am, and 5 pm.

St. Luke United Methodist

2351 Alumni Dr. Lexington, KY is having two services on Christmas Eve, 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Trinity Hill United Methodist Church

3600 Tates Creek Rd. Lexington, KY is having their Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion at 5 pm.

Woodland Christian Church

530 E. High St. Lexington, KY is having their service on Christmas Eve at 7 pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY TUESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2018

Cathedral of Christ the King

299 Colony Blvd Lexington, KY is having their midnight mass on day of Christmas at midnight.

Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal)

166 Market St. Lexington, KY is having their service Christmas Day at 11 am.

Faith Lutheran Church

1000 Tates Creek Rd. Lexington, KY is having a service Christmas Day at 10 am.

Good Shepherd (Episcopal)

533 E. Main St. Lexington, KY is having service on Christmas Day at 10 am.

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church

601 Hill N Dale Dr. Lexington, KY is having a few services on Christmas Day at midnight, 10 am, 1 pm (Spanish).

Pax Christi Catholic Church

4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY is having mass on both Christmas Day and starts at 9:30 am.

