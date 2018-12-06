What’s Open, What’s Closed on Christmas Eve and Day in Lexington?

It’s Christmas Eve or Day and your family wants to do something, where do you go? No worries, there are quite a few places open on Christmas Eve and some on Christmas Day.

Best Buy is open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 6 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Costco is open on Christmas Eve from 9 am to 5 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am to 6 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Fresh Market is open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 9 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Most Kroger’s are open on Christmas Eve, check local Kroger for hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor Barn in Hamburg is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am to 11 pm. Open Christmas Day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Meijer is open regular hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Target is open on Christmas Eve, check local stores for possible extended hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart closes early on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am to 7 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.



Most Lexington Area Banks are open on Christmas Eve until noon, be sure to check with your local bank for exact hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

For the Lexington Post Office, FedEx, and UPS you will need to check your local office for hours on Christmas Eve. All Post Offices, FedEx, and UPS will be closed on Christmas Day.

Lexington Public Library all Lexington Public Library branches will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

LexTran is having regular schedule/service on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Cinemark Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. Operating on normal hours.

Regal Cinemas in Hamburg is open on Christmas Eve, but last showing will be at 8 pm. Open on Christmas Day and operating on normal hours.

Movie Tavern will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Operating on normal hours.

Trash Collection days have changed for trash pick-up with the Christmas holiday. There is no trash collection on Monday, December 24. Makeup day for Monday pick-ups is going to be on Wednesday, December 26. There is no trash collection on Tuesday, December 25. Makeup day for Tuesday pick-ups will be on Wednesday, December 26.

Treecycle: How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington? Decorations made from plants can be composted in your gray yard waste cart. Christmas trees are collected after the holiday until mid-January. Place the tree at the curb on your designated pickup day and be sure to have removed all lights, tinsel, and ornaments.

Yard waste disposed using these methods will be taken to the city’s composting facility and turned into mulch.

Don’t want to cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Click here for the list of places that will be open.

Want to attend a Christmas Service this holiday? Click here to see when churches are having their services.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.