What’s Open and Closed on New Year’s Eve and Day?

Will grocery stores be open on New Year’s Eve or Day? What about the bank? Or public transportation? What is open during this holiday?

GROCERIES & SHOPPING

Fresh Market in Lansdowne is open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Eve and open from 11 am to 7 pm on New Year’s Day.

The Kroger on Richmond Road, Kroger on Chinoe and Euclid Kroger is closing at 9 pm on New Year’s Eve and regular hours on New Year’s Day. The Euclid Kroger Pharmacy is open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and 9 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Day.

Liquor Barn is open 8 am until 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Open 10 am until 8 pm on New Year’s Day.

Lexington’s 24/7 Meijer stores open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacies close at 7pm New Year’s Eve and open 10 am to 6 pm on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s is closed on New Year’s Day.

The 24/7 Walmarts in Lexington (including Walmart in Hamburg) is open. (Individual stores inside the Walmarts may have different hours.)

CITY SERVICES

Lexington area banks have regular hours on New Year’s Eve (individual branch hours may vary). Most banks are closed on New Year’s Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed New Year’s Day.

LexTran is operating on a normal weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve (NO SERVICE ON ROUTE 14, 15, OR 16). New Year’s Day is operating on a Normal Sunday Schedule (NO SERVICE ON ROUTE 15 OR 27). Customer service and admin offices are closed.

All Lexington Public Library locations are open until 5 pm on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

New Year’s TRASH PICKUP IN LEXINGTON

Visit here for the Trash Collection schedule.

POST OFFICES

Post Office locations nationwide are open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Blue collection boxes are going to be serviced on New Year’s Eve. Mail will not be picked up from collection boxes on New Year’s Day. Normal collection will resume on Wednesday, January 2. Regular mail deliveries is going to be delivered as usual on New Year’s Eve. Regular mail will not be delivered on New Year’s Day and Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on New Year’s Day. Regular mail delivery will resume on Wednesday, January 2.

