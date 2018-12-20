What To Do For New Year’s In Lexington?

Don’t have plans yet for New Year’s Eve? What about New Year’s Day? Here are some things happening around the Lexington area for both of those days.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

21c Museum Hotel is having a Night at the Cabaret starting 9 pm. Ticketed event.

Adrenaline Entertainment Center is having a New Year’s Eve Lock-in starting at 10 pm. Ticketed event.

Belle’s Midnight Masquerade is starting at 9 pm. Ticketed event.

Blue Heron Steakhouse is having a New Year’s Eve Dinner starting at 5 pm.

Drake’s New Year’s Eve party starts at 4 pm.

Harvey’s and Hugo’s Ultralounge is having their party at 8 pm. Ticketed event.

HopCat is having a New Beers Eve starting at 7 pm.

There is a New Year’s Eve Jazz and Jive at Hudson Haus: Events Tavern. Dancing starts at 9 pm and is a ticketed event.

J. Render’s New Year’s Eve party is at 6 pm and a ticketed event.

Kentucky Ale Taproom is having their NYE bash starting at 10 pm. Ticketed event.

New Year’s Eve: Tango Caliente at the Lexington Opera House at 7:30 pm. Ticketed event.

For a more family oriented party, the Lexington Public Library is having a Family Noon Year’s Eve Party staring at 11 am.

New Year’s Eve at Louie’s Wine Dive & Chevy Chase Kitchen starts at 4 pm. Taking reservations.

Naked Karate Girls are performing at Manchester Hall at 7 pm.

Mirror Twin Brewing is having a Gatsby themed New Year’s Eve party starting at 5 pm. 100% of ticket sales go directly to the Lexington Humane Society.

New Year’s Eve party at Parlay Social starting at 7:30 pm. Ticketed event.

West Sixth is having a New Year’s Eve party starting at 7 pm. Ticketed event.

Whiskey Bear is having they New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 pm.

Winchell’s is having their New Year’s Eve Lobster Broil at 4 pm.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

New Year’s Day run at The Arboretum starting at 9 am.

Enjoy a Wildcat Breakfast Citrus Bowl Party at Backstretch Sports Bar and Grill starting at 11 am.

Good Foods Co-Op is hosting a 2019 Brunch starting at 10 am.

Griffin Gate Golf Club is having a New Year’s Celebration starting at 10 am.

John’s Run/Walk Shop is having their 3rd annual Resolution Run starting at noon.

New Year’s hike at McConnell Springs starting at 2 pm.

RaceRise is having their Frozen Rails 5k & 10k starting at 2 pm.

Enjoy a New Year’s Day hike at Raven Run starting at 1 pm.